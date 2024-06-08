Cricket

Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka Toss Update, T20 World Cup: BAN Bowl First In Texas - Check Playing XIs

This is the campaign opener for Bangladesh, who head into T20 World Cup 2024 after playing two warm-up matches. As for Sri Lanka, it is the second match of the tournament, which they began by suffering a six-wicket defeat against South Africa

South Africa vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup 2024, June 3, AP photo
Sri Lanka lost to South Africa by six wickets in their T20 World Cup 2024 opener.
Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto won the toss and decided to bowl first in match 15 of ICC T20 World Cup 2024 on Saturday (June 8). The game is being played at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas, Texas. (Match Blog | Streaming | Scorecard)

This is the campaign opener for Bangladesh, who head into T20 World Cup 2024 after playing two warm-up matches. Their first prep game, against co-hosts United States, was abandoned without a ball bowled due to thunderstorms and tornado warning in Texas. They lost their second warm-up game against India by a whopping 60 runs.

As for Sri Lanka, it is the second match of the tournament. Wanindu Hasaranga's team slumped to a lowly total of 77 and suffered a six-wicket defeat at the hands of South Africa in their opening game, and played a couple of warm-up games in Florida before that.

Playing XIs

Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto (C), Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kamindu Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga (C), Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara.

Bangladesh will next face South Africa on June 10 in Long Island, New York, while the Lankans will head to Florida next for their clash against Nepal on June 12.

