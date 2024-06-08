Nissanka Away With Boundary
Play gets underway, and Pathum Nissanka is off the mark in breezy fashion with a pick-up towards midwicket for a one-bounce four. Tanzim Hasan Sakib has the ball.
What Captains Said At Toss
Wanindu Hasaranga: We don't mind batting first. We are going with two genuine fast bowlers and two genuine spinners, two seam bowling all rounders. It depends on the match situation on where I come out to bat.
Najmul Hossain Shanto: We expect some seam and swing early on. The top four have been doing a lot of hard work in the last few days. It (the pitch) looks a bit dry.
Toss Update
Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto has won the toss and decided to bowl first.
Playing XIs
Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto (C), Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman.
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kamindu Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga (C), Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara.
Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka Live Scores, ICC T20 World Cup 2024, Match 15
Welcome to our live coverage of match 15 of ICC T20 World Cup 2024, to be played between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas, Texas (United States of America) on Saturday, June 8. The familiar sub-continental foes are set for a reprise of their arch rivalry in a crucial Group D encounter. The Najmul Hossain Shanto-led Bangla Tigers begin their campaign with this match, while the Lankans are coming off a loss to South Africa. The winner of this match will gain a certain edge, in terms of Super 8 qualification. Follow the live cricket scores and updates of the BAN vs SL match at T20 WC 2024, right here. (Streaming | Scorecard)