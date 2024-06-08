Wanindu Hasaranga: We don't mind batting first. We are going with two genuine fast bowlers and two genuine spinners, two seam bowling all rounders. It depends on the match situation on where I come out to bat.

Najmul Hossain Shanto: We expect some seam and swing early on. The top four have been doing a lot of hard work in the last few days. It (the pitch) looks a bit dry.