Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I, Sri Lanka Tour Of Bangladesh 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online

Hosts Bangladesh bounced back with an eight-wicket victory in the second T20I to draw level and take the series to the decider. Sri Lanka won the first game by three runs. The two teams now have everything to play for with the series on the line and will meet in the third T20I on Saturday. (More Cricket News)
Batting first in the second game, Sri Lanka mustered a total of 165/5. Kusal Mendis (36), Kamindu Mendis (37), Charith Asalanka (28) got starts but could not convert into big scores. However, Angelo Mathews (32*) and Dasun Shanaka (20*) put up an important partnership towards the end of the innings.
In reply, Bangladesh made light work of the chase, scaling the target down in just 18.1 overs with eight wickets to spare. Openers Litton Das (36) and Soumya Sarkar (26) made decent starts. Skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto (53*) and Towhid Hridoy (32*) then ensured that they finished the game for the hosts comfortably to come back and level the series 1-1.
With a dominating win, Bangladesh will look to carry this momentum forward and go on to win the series. As for Sri Lanka, they will have to assess their performance and put up a better show if they are to avenge their defeat and seal the series.
Live streaming details of BAN vs SL 3rd T20I in Sri Lanka Tour of Bangladesh 2024:
When Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I will be played?
The Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I in Sri Lanka Tour of Bangladesh will be played on March 9, Saturday at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet at 2:30 PM IST.
Where to watch Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I?
In India, there is no live telecast available of the T20I series between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.
However, fans can catch all the action from the third T20I between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka as live streaming will be available on the FanCode app and website.
In Bangladesh, the matches will be telecasted by Cricket World TV, Geo-TV, and T Sports.
BAN Vs SL Squads:
Bangladesh: Litton Das(w), Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammad Naim, Anamul Haque, Taijul Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib
