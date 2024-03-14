Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online

Bangladesh, following their triumph in the first One Day International (ODI) match against Sri Lanka on home soil, are now gearing up for the second match to be held on March 15, Thursday in Chattogram. For the Bengal Tigers, the upcoming match holds great significance, as winning it will not only secure their victory in the ODI series but also bring relief to the team who already had lost the T20I series to the Lankans. (More Cricket News)
Bangladesh lost the T20I series to the visitors. But the disappointing run wasn't meant for long, as the Bengal Tigers came back stronger in their first ODI clash emerging victorious by 6 wickets. Captain Najmul Hossain Shanto, singlehandedly took charge of the victory executing an unbeaten 122 off 129 balls with the contribution of Mushfiqur Rahim's 73 off 84 balls meeting the target of 256 runs in just 45 overs.
The best part about the match was the spectacular bowling of the three talented pacers of Bangladesh, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, and Tanzim Ahmad Sakib, who took 3 wickets each bowling out the Lankans at 255 in 49 overs.
Although Sri Lanka suffered defeat in the first ODI match, they came into the series with the glory of winning the T20I series 2-1. Captain Kusal Mendis was the star player in the series, scoring an impressive 86 in the third match, securing the team's victory by 28 runs. In the first T20I match, the team won by 3 runs, with yet another phenomenal batting of Mendis (59 off 36 balls) and Sadeera Samarawickrama (unbeaten 61 off 48 balls).
Bangladesh and Sri Lanka have locked horns previously 55 times in the ODI matches. 11 times the Bengal team emerged as the victors out of which 7 were played in the home country. No doubt, Sri Lanka is superior when it comes to comparing the stats of ODI. But the previous five encounters of the teams tell the story of how Bangladesh has improved through the years, winning three of them.
When Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI match will be played?
The Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI in Sri Lanka Tour of Bangladesh 2024 will be played on March 15, Friday at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram at 2:00 PM Local Time| 2:30 PM IST.
Where to watch the Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI match?
In India, there is no live telecast available of the ODI series between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.
However, fans can catch all the action from the second ODI match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka as live streaming will be available on the FanCode app and website in India.
In Bangladesh, the matches will be telecasted by Cricket World TV, Geo-TV, and T Sports.
Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka ODI Squads:
Bangladesh ODI Squad (1st Two ODIs): Najmul Hossain Shanto (Captain), Anamul Haque, Tanzid Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Liton Das, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hassan, Taijul Islam, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman.
Sri Lanka ODI squad: Kusal Mendis (Captain), Charith Asalanka, Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Janith Liyanage, Kamindu Mendis, Sahan Arachchige, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Akila Dananjaya, Chamika Karunaratne, Dilshan Madushanka, Pramod Madushan, Lahiru Kumara