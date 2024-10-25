Cricket

BAN Vs SA: Aiden Markram Seeks More Asian Glory After The Proteas Men Defeat Bangladesh

Markram, however, believes there is more to come from their youthful side, hailing the victory as a major breakthrough

BAN Vs SA Aiden Markram
Aiden Markram in action on day four versus Bangladesh.
info_icon

South Africa's stand-in captain Aiden Markram predicted Thursday's victory over Bangladesh will serve as a confidence boost and help them enjoy more success in Asia in the future. (More Cricket News)

The Proteas won the first of two Tests by seven wickets, easing to a victory target of 106 in their second innings after skittling the hosts for 106 and 307.

It was their first red-ball victory in Asia since 2014, having failed to win in 14 trips to the continent since beating Sri Lanka in Galle a decade ago.

Markram, however, believes there is more to come from their youthful side, hailing the victory as a major breakthrough.

"It's special. We're a pretty young, slightly inexperienced group, so to come to the subcontinent and get a win is great for us and the environment," Markam said.

"This win does a lot for us and gives us a taste of what playing cricket in the subcontinent is like, and it excites us for the challenges that we possibly face here.

"The biggest thing we take from it is the belief and the confidence that we actually can do well here as a team.

"I believe that's where a lot of the game is played, from a confidence and belief and a mental side of things. It will help the team a lot as far as moving forward goes, seeing if we can put back-to-back performances together."

Bangladesh were always playing catch-up after a dismal first innings with the bat, with only a second-innings score of 97 from Mehidy Hasan Miraz forcing South Africa to bat for a second time.

South Africa's Kagiso Rabada. - null
BAN Vs RSA, 1st Test: Rabada Heroics Lead South Africa To Comfortable Win Over Bangladesh - Data Debrief

BY Stats Perform

"Everything was in our favour as we won the toss and decided to bat first," Mehidy said. "It is hard to bat on the fourth day on this wicket so we prepared ourselves in that way. 

"We couldn't score runs, unfortunately. If we could have scored our second innings runs in the first... First innings runs are very important in Test cricket."

