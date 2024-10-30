Cricket

BAN Vs RSA, 2nd Test Day 2 Live Streaming: Check Hourly Chattogram Weather Forecast

Bangladesh are up against South Africa in the second Test match in Chattogram. Here are the hourly weather forecast of Chattogram and live streaming details of the second day of the second Test match between Bangladesh and South Africa

ban vs rsa 2nd test day 1 X proteas men
Tony de Zorzi during his unbeaten knock against Bangladesh on the first day of the second Test in Chattogram. Photo: X | Proteas Men
Bangladesh are playing South Africa in the second Test match of the bilateral series at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram. The hosts are already trailing by 0-1 in the series after a seven-wicket defeat in the first Test in Dhaka. (More Cricket News)

The visitors opted to bat first on the opening day of the second and final Test match of the series and thanks to Tony de Zorzi and Tristan Stubbs' centuries, South Africa made 307/2 in 81 overs.

De Zorzi is unbeaten on 141 runs with David Bedingham at the crease. Stubbs came to bat at number three and made a fine ton (106 off 198). Aiden Markram also made 33 runs off 55 balls.

Taijul Islam was the only bowler who took wickets for Bangladesh on Tuesday. Now, the hosts will be eyeing to take all the wickets on the second day and start batting.

BAN Vs RSA, 2nd Test Day 2 Weather Report

Chattogram weather report for BAN Vs RSA, 2nd Test Day 2.
Chattogram weather report for BAN Vs RSA, 2nd Test Day 2. Photo: Screengrab
The air quality has declined in Chattogram and the weather on Wednesday will be hot and humid with a possible danger of dehydration. The temperature will be around 30 degrees Celsius and patchy clouds may appear during the match.

BAN Vs RSA, 2nd Test Day 2 - Hourly Weather Forecast

Chattogram hourly weather forecast for BAN vs RSA, 2nd Test Day 2.
Chattogram hourly weather forecast for BAN vs RSA, 2nd Test Day 2. Photo: Screengrab
Bangladesh Vs South Africa, 2nd Test, Day 2: Live Streaming Details

Tony de Zorzi and Tristan Stubbs scored centuries for South Africa against Bangladesh - null
When will the Bangladesh vs South Africa 2nd Test begin?

The Bangladesh Vs South Africa 2nd Test will begin on Tuesday, October 29.

Where will the Bangladesh Vs South Africa 2nd Test be played?

The second Test match between Bangladesh and South Africa will take place at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.

How to watch Bangladesh vs South Africa 2nd Test?

The BAN vs RSA Test series is being live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India.

Bangladesh Vs South Africa 2nd Test - Playing XIs

Bangladesh: Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahidul Islam Ankon (wk), Zakir Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Nahid Rana

South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, David Bedingham, Ryan Rickelton, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Senuran Muthusamy, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Dane Paterson

