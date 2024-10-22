Cricket

BAN Vs RSA, 1st Test Day 2 Live Streaming: Playing XIs, Dhaka Hourly Weather Forecast

Here’s everything you need to know about the live streaming, and weather forecast for Bangladesh vs South Africa 1st Test, Day 2 in Dhaka. Check out all the details here

South-Africa-Cricket-Team
BAN vs RSA 1st Test: South African players celebrate a wicket. Photo: X/ProteasMenCSA
info_icon

Left-arm spinner Taijul Islam claimed 5-49 as Bangladesh hit back to leave the first Test against South Africa in parity despite being bowled out for 106 in its first innings on Day 1. (Day 1 Highlights | More Cricket News)

Thanks to Taijul, who became only second Bangladeshi bowler after Shakib Al Hasan to reach 200 wickets, Bangladesh reduced South Africa to 140-6 before bad light brought a premature end to the day.

South Africa now leads by 34 runs after a day when 16 wickets fell, with Kyle Verreynne batting on 18 with Wiaan Mulder on 17.

In the current WTC standings, the Proteas sit fifth, while Bangladesh's recent series loss to India dents their hopes of reaching the final. Temba Bavuma leads the squad but will miss the first Test due to injury, with Aiden Markram stepping in as captain

Bangladesh Vs South Africa, 1st Test: Weather Forecast

The weather in Dhaka is mostly clear. It may get cloudy later, but no rain is expected during the day. Temperatures are set to range between 33°C and 26°C.

Dhaka-Weather
Dhaka weather Photo: AccuWeather
info_icon

Bangladesh Vs South Africa, 1st Test: Hourly Weather

Dhaka-Weather
BAN vs RSA, 1st Test Hourly Weather Photo: AccuWeather
info_icon

Bangladesh Vs South Africa, 1st Test: Playing XIs

South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), Tony De Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, David Bedingham, Ryan Rickelton, Matthew Breetzke, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Wiaan Mulder, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj and Dane Piedt

Bangladesh: Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das (wk), Mehidy Hasan, Jaker Ali, Nayeem Hasan, Taijul Islam and Hasan Mahmud

Bangladesh Vs South Africa, 1st Test: Live Streaming

The BAN vs SA Test series is being live streamed on FanCode app and website in India. The Test matches are available to watch on TV. Check all the streaming details here.

(with AP inputs)

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. New Zealand Women's Tour Of India 2024 Guide: Live Streaming, Schedule, Squads - All You Need To Know
  2. Thailand Vs Maldives, Bhutan Quadrangular T20I Series 2024 Toss Update: THA To Bat First - Check Playing XIs
  3. Bangladesh Vs South Africa, 1st Test, Day 2 Live Score: Taijul Islam, BAN Eye Wickets As Visitors Look To Build On Lead
  4. BAN Vs RSA, 1st Test Day 2 Live Streaming: Playing XIs, Dhaka Hourly Weather Forecast
  5. IND Vs NZ: Blow For The BlackCaps As Kane Williamson Is Ruled Out Of 2nd Test
Football News
  1. Real Madrid Vs Borussia Dortmund: BVB Need 'Everything' To Overcome Los Blancos, Says Nuri Sahin
  2. Nottingham Forest 1-0 Crystal Palace: Oliver Glasner Urges Unity To Combat Struggles After Latest PL Defeat
  3. Neymar Makes Al Hilal Comeback After 12-Month Injury Lay-off
  4. Nottingham Forest 1-0 Crystal Palace: Chris Wood Winner Keeps Eagles Winless
  5. Odisha FC Vs East Bengal Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch ISL 2024-25 Match
Tennis News
  1. Noami Osaka Ends 2024 Season Due To Injury After Hong Kong Open Withdrawal
  2. WTA Rankings: Aryna Sabalenka Replaces Iga Swiatek As World Number One
  3. ATP Swiss Indoors Basel 2024 Live Streaming: Where To Watch, Schedule, Fixtures - All You Need To Know
  4. Vienna Open 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch, Schedule - All You Need To Know
  5. Pan Pacific Open 2024: Live Streaming, Top Players, Schedule, Prize Money - All You Need To Know About The WTA Event
Hockey News
  1. Commonwealth Games 2026: Hockey Set To Be Axed From Glasgow Event As CGF, FIH Remain Mum
  2. India Vs Germany Bilateral Hockey Series, Match 1 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs GER Clash
  3. India Vs Germany: Varun Kumar Returns To Indian Squad; Hardik Singh Misses Out - Check Who's In
  4. Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: India Stun Great Britain With 6-4 Victory
  5. Malaysia Vs Japan Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch MAS Vs JPN Juniors

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Ahead Of BRICS 2024, Russia Discharges 85 Indians From Military
  2. Delhi Pollution: GRAP II Imposed In Capital As Air Quality Deteriorates
  3. EAM Jaishankar Highlights Canada's 'Hypocrisy' Amid Diplomatic Showdown | Details
  4. Lawrence Bishnoi And A Global Trail Of Bodies
  5. Kala Jatheri: Close Confidant
Entertainment News
  1. Girls Will Be Girls Review: Shuchi Talati’s Tense, Razor-sharp Debut Slices Through Control And Freedom
  2. How Wim Wenders’ Perfect Days Romanticises Poverty
  3. Right Ends, Wrong Means: The Anti-Hero In Hindi Cinema
  4. Why Does Bollywood Fail to Humanise its Influencer Characters?
  5. Former One Direction Member And Singer Liam Payne Dies At 31
US News
  1. US Helicopter Crash Kills 4, Destroys Radio Tower
  2. Donald Trump Serves Fries At McDonald's While Campaigning In Pennsylvania; Takes Jab At Harris | All About It
  3. US Elections: Trump-Harris Intensify Attacks On Each Other As Presidential Race Nears | Highlights
  4. Trump Calls Himself ‘Father Of IVF’ At All-Women Town Hall In Georgia
  5. Kamala Harris Promises To Legalise Marijuana, Pass George Floyd Policing Act
World News
  1. Peru: Ex-President Toledo Sentenced To More Than 20 Years In Prison In Corruption Case
  2. South Korea Calls For Immediate Withdrawal Of North Korean Troops Allegedly In Russia
  3. India Announces Major Breakthrough With China On Border Patrolling
  4. US Helicopter Crash Kills 4, Destroys Radio Tower
  5. Donald Trump Serves Fries At McDonald's While Campaigning In Pennsylvania; Takes Jab At Harris | All About It
Latest Stories
  1. Vienna Open 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch, Schedule - All You Need To Know
  2. Pakistan Passes Controversial Judicial Reform Bill | All About The 26th Constitutional Amendment
  3. India & China Agree To Restart Border Patrolling Along LAC In Eastern Ladakh
  4. PAK-A Vs OMN Highlights, Emerging Teams Asia Cup: Pakistan Shaheen Beat Oman By 74 Runs
  5. Indigenous Senator Heckles King Charles At Australian Parliament House
  6. PKL 11: Arjun Deshwal Headlines Jaipur Pink Panthers' Thrilling Win Over Bengal Warriorz
  7. PKL 11: All-Round Gujarat Giants Pip Bengaluru Bulls 36-32 In Hyderabad
  8. Bangladesh Vs South Africa, 1st Test, Day 1 Highlights: Bowlers Lead BAN Fightback After SA Bundle Hosts For Just 106