BAN Vs RSA, 1st Test Day 2 Live Streaming: Playing XIs, Dhaka Hourly Weather Forecast

Left-arm spinner Taijul Islam claimed 5-49 as Bangladesh hit back to leave the first Test against South Africa in parity despite being bowled out for 106 in its first innings on Day 1. (Day 1 Highlights | More Cricket News)
Thanks to Taijul, who became only second Bangladeshi bowler after Shakib Al Hasan to reach 200 wickets, Bangladesh reduced South Africa to 140-6 before bad light brought a premature end to the day.
South Africa now leads by 34 runs after a day when 16 wickets fell, with Kyle Verreynne batting on 18 with Wiaan Mulder on 17.
In the current WTC standings, the Proteas sit fifth, while Bangladesh's recent series loss to India dents their hopes of reaching the final. Temba Bavuma leads the squad but will miss the first Test due to injury, with Aiden Markram stepping in as captain
Bangladesh Vs South Africa, 1st Test: Weather Forecast
The weather in Dhaka is mostly clear. It may get cloudy later, but no rain is expected during the day. Temperatures are set to range between 33°C and 26°C.
Bangladesh Vs South Africa, 1st Test: Hourly Weather
Bangladesh Vs South Africa, 1st Test: Playing XIs
South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), Tony De Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, David Bedingham, Ryan Rickelton, Matthew Breetzke, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Wiaan Mulder, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj and Dane Piedt
Bangladesh: Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das (wk), Mehidy Hasan, Jaker Ali, Nayeem Hasan, Taijul Islam and Hasan Mahmud
Bangladesh Vs South Africa, 1st Test: Live Streaming
The BAN vs SA Test series is being live streamed on FanCode app and website in India. The Test matches are available to watch on TV. Check all the streaming details here.
(with AP inputs)