South Africa ended an enthralling opening day of the first Test against Bangladesh with a 34-run lead, despite Taijul Islam's five-wicket haul. (Day 1 Highlights | Scorecard)
On a day when 16 wickets fell in Mirpur, unbeaten knocks from Kyle Verreynne (18) and Wiaan Mulder (17) had the tourists 140-6 before bad light stopped play six overs short.
Earlier, South Africa ripped through Bangladesh, with Shadman Islam (0), Mominul Haque (four) and Najmul Hossain Shanto (seven) falling inside the first six overs.
Mahmudul Hasan Joy top-scored for Bangladesh with 30 runs, but Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada and Mulder starred for the Proteas, with each taking three wickets.
Handed a meagre target of 106, South Africa were rocked by the loss of Aiden Markram (six) after he was bowled out by Hasan Mahmud (1-31) before Taijul entered the fray.
Taijul took the next five wickets, ending the day with figures of 5-49, bringing up his 200th Test wicket with the dismissal of Ryan Rickelton (27) in the 31st over, but South Africa at least have a lead heading into day two.
Data Debrief: Records tumble
Islam's five-wicket haul saw him become only the second Bangladesh bowler to pick up 200 Test wickets after Shakib Al Hasan, who took 246 during his time with the Tigers.
It was also Islam's 13th five-for in Test cricket, with the milestone coming in 48 matches.
Meanwhile, this Test will go into the history books, with 16 the highest number of wickets to have a fallen on day one of a Test held in Bangladesh.