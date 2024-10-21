Cricket

Bangladesh Vs South Africa 1st Test, Day 1: Taijul Islam Leads Tigers Comeback - Data Debrief

Taijul Islam's five-wicket haul saw him become only the second Bangladesh bowler to pick up 200 Test wickets after Shakib Al Hasan, who took 246 during his time with the Tigers

Taijul Islam
Taijul Islam took five wickets on the opening day of Bangladesh's Test with South Africa.
info_icon

South Africa ended an enthralling opening day of the first Test against Bangladesh with a 34-run lead, despite Taijul Islam's five-wicket haul. (Day 1 Highlights | Scorecard)

On a day when 16 wickets fell in Mirpur, unbeaten knocks from Kyle Verreynne (18) and Wiaan Mulder (17) had the tourists 140-6 before bad light stopped play six overs short.

Earlier, South Africa ripped through Bangladesh, with Shadman Islam (0), Mominul Haque (four) and Najmul Hossain Shanto (seven) falling inside the first six overs.

Kagiso Rabada has taken 300 Test wickets. - File
BAN Vs RSA: Rabada Breaks Long-Standing Waqar Younis Record - Check Stunning Stats

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Mahmudul Hasan Joy top-scored for Bangladesh with 30 runs, but Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada and Mulder starred for the Proteas, with each taking three wickets. 

Handed a meagre target of 106, South Africa were rocked by the loss of Aiden Markram (six) after he was bowled out by Hasan Mahmud (1-31) before Taijul entered the fray. 

Taijul took the next five wickets, ending the day with figures of 5-49, bringing up his 200th Test wicket with the dismissal of Ryan Rickelton (27) in the 31st over, but South Africa at least have a lead heading into day two.

Data Debrief: Records tumble

Islam's five-wicket haul saw him become only the second Bangladesh bowler to pick up 200 Test wickets after Shakib Al Hasan, who took 246 during his time with the Tigers. 

It was also Islam's 13th five-for in Test cricket, with the milestone coming in 48 matches. 

Meanwhile, this Test will go into the history books, with 16 the highest number of wickets to have a fallen on day one of a Test held in Bangladesh.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India A Vs UAE LIVE Score, Emerging Asia Cup 2024: Abhishek Sharma Strikes On His First Ball | UAE 82/6 (11)
  2. Bangladesh Vs South Africa 1st Test, Day 1: Taijul Islam Leads Tigers Comeback - Data Debrief
  3. India A Vs UAE, Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024 Toss Update: IND-A Asked To Bowl First - Check Playing 11s
  4. PAK-A Vs OMN Highlights, Emerging Teams Asia Cup: Pakistan Shaheen Beat Oman By 74 Runs
  5. IND Vs NZ: Mohammed Siraj Faces Pressure Test After Claiming Just 19 Wickets In 13 Matches At Home
Football News
  1. Arsenal Vs Shakhtar Donetsk, Champions League: We Can't Continue To Play With 10 Men, Says Arteta
  2. Real Madrid Vs Borussia Dortmund Live Streaming, UEFA Champions League 2024-25: Preview, Head-To-Head, When And Where To Watch
  3. Jamshedpur FC Vs Hyderabad FC Live Score, ISL 2024-25: Aggressive HFC Start Strong But JFC Hold Firm
  4. Lauren James Injury Update: Chelsea Star Withdraws From England Squad For Germany, South Africa Matches
  5. AFC Champions League 2024-25, Elite East Region Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Matchday 3 Fixtures
Tennis News
  1. ATP Swiss Indoors Basel 2024 Live Streaming: Where To Watch, Schedule, Fixtures - All You Need To Know
  2. Vienna Open 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch, Schedule - All You Need To Know
  3. Pan Pacific Open 2024: Live Streaming, Top Players, Schedule, Prize Money - All You Need To Know About The WTA Event
  4. Jannik Sinner Stages Comeback To Defeat Carlos Alcaraz, Claims Inaugural Six Kings Slam Title
  5. 6 Kings Slam: Rafael Nadal Thanks Novak Djokovic For Pushing Him After Final Meeting
Hockey News
  1. Commonwealth Games 2026: Hockey Set To Be Axed From Glasgow Event As CGF, FIH Remain Mum
  2. India Vs Germany Bilateral Hockey Series, Match 1 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs GER Clash
  3. India Vs Germany: Varun Kumar Returns To Indian Squad; Hardik Singh Misses Out - Check Who's In
  4. Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: India Stun Great Britain With 6-4 Victory
  5. Malaysia Vs Japan Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch MAS Vs JPN Juniors

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Day In Pics: October 21, 2024
  2. Congress' Priyanka Gandhi To File Nomination For Wayanad Bypoll On Oct 23; Kharge, Rahul To Be Present
  3. Cyclone Dana To Make Landfall In Odisha, West Bengal; IMD Predicts Severe Weather This Week
  4. India & China Agree To Restart Border Patrolling Along LAC In Eastern Ladakh
  5. Jharkhand Assembly Elections: Will Women's Empowerment Progress Beyond Govt Schemes?
Entertainment News
  1. Girls Will Be Girls Review: Shuchi Talati’s Tense, Razor-sharp Debut Slices Through Control And Freedom
  2. How Wim Wenders’ Perfect Days Romanticises Poverty
  3. Right Ends, Wrong Means: The Anti-Hero In Hindi Cinema
  4. Why Does Bollywood Fail to Humanise its Influencer Characters?
  5. Former One Direction Member And Singer Liam Payne Dies At 31
US News
  1. US Helicopter Crash Kills 4, Destroys Radio Tower
  2. Donald Trump Serves Fries At McDonald's While Campaigning In Pennsylvania; Takes Jab At Harris | All About It
  3. US Elections: Trump-Harris Intensify Attacks On Each Other As Presidential Race Nears | Highlights
  4. Trump Calls Himself ‘Father Of IVF’ At All-Women Town Hall In Georgia
  5. Kamala Harris Promises To Legalise Marijuana, Pass George Floyd Policing Act
World News
  1. US Helicopter Crash Kills 4, Destroys Radio Tower
  2. Donald Trump Serves Fries At McDonald's While Campaigning In Pennsylvania; Takes Jab At Harris | All About It
  3. Indigenous Senator Heckles King Charles At Australian Parliament House
  4. Pakistan Passes Controversial Judicial Reform Bill | All About The 26th Constitutional Amendment
  5. Muizzu Takes 'Necessary Steps' To Introduce UPI In Maldives To Boost Economy
Latest Stories
  1. Vienna Open 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch, Schedule - All You Need To Know
  2. Pakistan Passes Controversial Judicial Reform Bill | All About The 26th Constitutional Amendment
  3. India & China Agree To Restart Border Patrolling Along LAC In Eastern Ladakh
  4. PAK-A Vs OMN Highlights, Emerging Teams Asia Cup: Pakistan Shaheen Beat Oman By 74 Runs
  5. Indigenous Senator Heckles King Charles At Australian Parliament House
  6. PKL 11: Arjun Deshwal Headlines Jaipur Pink Panthers' Thrilling Win Over Bengal Warriorz
  7. PKL 11: All-Round Gujarat Giants Pip Bengaluru Bulls 36-32 In Hyderabad
  8. Bangladesh Vs South Africa, 1st Test, Day 1 Highlights: Bowlers Lead BAN Fightback After SA Bundle Hosts For Just 106