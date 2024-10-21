BAN Vs RSA, 1st Test: Kagiso Rabada Breaks Long-Standing Waqar Younis Record - Check Stunning Stats

Kagiso Rabada achieved a significant feat on Day 1 of the 1st Test between Bangladesh and South Africa at Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Dhaka on Monday, October 21. (Live Blog | More Cricket News)
Rabada broke a long-standing record previously held by Waqar Younis, becoming the sixth South African bowler to take 300 Test wickets. Rabada now enters the pantheon of such greats as including Dale Steyn, Shaun Pollock, and Allan Donald.
Rabada brought a lot of excitement to the South African team during his first spell on Monday morning.
He bowled a brilliant delivery that sent back former Bangladesh captain Mushfiqur Rahim for a mere 11 runs. That ball went with the perfect pitch, jagging back into polish the stumps to present his mates with an excellent reason for celebration.
Rabada now stands as the third quickest South African bowler to have claimed 300 wickets in Test cricket after Steyn and Donald. Rabada achieved this feat within his 65th test match, whereas Steyn in 2013 during his 61st test, and Donald also did the same in the year 2000 in his 63rd test.
Check Out The Stats
12602 - Waqar Younis (PAK)
12605 - Dale Steyn (SA)
13672 - Allan Donald (SA)
Rabada's strike rate of 39.3 is the highest among the 38 bowlers who have taken 300 or more Test wickets, with Dale Steyn following in second place at 42.3.
Most wickets for South Africa in Tests
439 - Dale Steyn (93 mats)
421 - Shaun Pollock (108)
390 - Makhaya Ntini (101)
330 - Allan Donald (72)
309 - Morne Morkel (86)
300 - Kagiso Rabada (65)*
Rabada and Wiaan Mulder opened the bowling for South Africa after Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bat in the first of a two-match series.
Rabada has been in excellent form this Test season, taking 8 wickets in two matches against the West Indies in August.
In 2018, he ascended to the top of the ICC Test bowler rankings at just 22 years old. That same year, he also became the youngest bowler to reach 150 Test wickets, achieving this milestone at 23 years and 50 days, breaking Harbhajan Singh's record.