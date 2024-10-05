Cricket

Bangladesh Vs England Toss Update, Women's T20 World Cup: BAN-W Bowl First - Check Playing 11s

The last time England women met Bangladesh was back in the 2018 Women's T20 World Cup, with the English side winning the game comfortably

Bangladesh players train ahead of their Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match against England. Photo: X/Bangladesh Cricket
Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana lost the toss and was asked to field first by England skipper Heather Knight in Sharjah on Saturday (October 5) in their ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Group B fixture. This is the tournament opener for England but the second game for Bangladesh, who beat Scotland b 16 runs earlier. (Streaming | Scorecard | Full Coverage)

Playing XIs

Bangladesh Women: Shathi Rani, Dilara Akter, Sobhana Mostary, Nigar Sultana(w/c), Taj Nehar, Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Fahima Khatun, Rabeya Khan, Nahida Akter, Marufa Akter.

England Women: Maia Bouchier, Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Alice Capsey, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Heather Knight(c), Amy Jones(w), Danielle Gibson, Sophie Ecclestone, Charlotte Dean, Sarah Glenn, Linsey Smith.

Upon losing the toss, Nigar Sultana said: "We played well as a batting unit in the last game. It was a very emotional game (talking about the previous game) for me, we have been waiting for this (World Cup) for a long time. We look to play as a team and we know that we have that capability to win against any team."

Her opposite number Heather Knight said: "We have trained here and are watching the competition, so the girls are excited and well prepared. We got four spinners today. We have been preparing for a long today and you gotta be really smart in our approach."

The last time England women met Bangladesh was back in the 2018 T20 World Cup, with the English side winning the game comfortably.

