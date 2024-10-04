Cricket

Bangladesh Vs England Live Streaming, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch Match 6

The Bangladesh Vs England Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match 6 will be held on October 5, Saturday. Here's how you can watch the game live

bangladesh-national-women-cricket-team-x-icc
Bangladesh National Women's Cricket Team. Photo: X | ICC
info_icon

England will kick off their Women's T20 World Cup 2024 campaign with a clash against opening match winners Bangladesh on October 5, Saturday, at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. (More Cricket News)

Bangladesh, led by Nigar Sultana Joty, secured a solid start by defeating Scotland by 16 runs in their campaign opener. Although they faced a setback in their first warm-up against Sri Lanka, losing by 33 runs, they quickly learned from their mistakes, bouncing back to win against Pakistan by 23 runs in the second warm-ups match before their opener.

England, on the other hand, lost their first warm-up match to six-time champions Australia but rebounded impressively in their second warm-up, defeating New Zealand by five wickets.

Previously, England and Bangladesh have faced each other three times in T20 formats, with England claiming victory in all of the matches.

Bangladesh Vs England Women T20 World Cup 2024 Live Streaming Details:

When is Bangladesh Vs England Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match 6?

The Bangladesh Vs England Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match 6 will be held on October 5, Saturday at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium at 7:30 PM IST.

Where to watch Bangladesh Vs England Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match?

The Bangladesh Vs England, Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match will be aired live on the Star Sports Network in India. The match will be available to live stream on the Disney+Hotstar app and website in India.

Bangladesh: Nigar Sultana Joty (c), Nahida Akter, Murshida Khatun, Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Sobhana Mostary, Rabeya, Sultana Khatun, Fahima Khatun, Marufa Akter, Jahanara Alam, Dilara Akter, Taj Nehar, Shathi Rani, Disha Biswas


England: Heather Knight (c), Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Sophia Dunkley, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Alice Capsey, Amy Jones (wk), Sophie Ecclestone, Charlie Dean, Sarah Glenn, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Linsey Smith, Freya Kemp, Dani Gibson, Bess Heath.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Australia Vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch Match 5
  2. United States Vs United Arab Emirates Live Streaming, Namibia Tri-series Match 5: When, Where To Watch USA Vs UAE
  3. Pakistan Vs England Test Series: Jason Gillespie Defends Under-fire Pakistan Captain Shan Masood
  4. England Tour Of Pakistan 2024, Live Streaming: Squads, Schedule - All You Need To Know
  5. Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Highlights, Women's T20 WC 2024: PAK-W Defeat SL-W By 31 Runs In Opener
Football News
  1. UEFA Nations League: Lee Carsley Insists Harry Maguire's England Omission Not Due To Form
  2. Women's Super League Matchday 3 Predictions: Man City And Arsenal Big Favourites
  3. Ferencvaros 1-2 Tottenham, Europa League: Ange Postecoglou's Side Stay Perfect
  4. West Ham Vs Ipswich Premier League: Preview, Prediction, Key Players
  5. Juventus Defender Bremer To Have Surgery After Suffering ACL Injury
Tennis News
  1. Stan Wawrinka Reflects On 'Tough Year' After Reaching ATP 1000 Hard-court Milestone
  2. Coco Gauff Rallies Back Against Yuliia Starodubtseva To Reach China Open Semi-Final
  3. From Facing Jannik Sinner To Claiming Padel Medal: Aryan Goveas Courting Glory
  4. China Open: Alcaraz Lauds 'Beast' Sinner After Winning Beijing Classic
  5. China Open: Carlos Alcaraz Topples Jannik Sinner In Beijing Epic
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions Germany, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi
  2. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details
  3. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  4. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  5. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Haryana Elections 2024 | Agnipath Scheme, Agniveers & Job Concerns
  2. Cabinet Approves Classical Language Status To Five Languages, Including Marathi And Bengali
  3. In Photos: The Jammu Story Of ‘Marginalisation’
  4. Marital Rape 'A Social Issue Not Legal', Centre Files Affidavit With SC Against Criminalisation
  5. From Recruitment Drives To Fake Computers: Chhattisgarh Locals Duped By Fake SBI Branch
Entertainment News
  1. Joker: Folie à Deux Review: Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga Can’t Rescue a Flubbed-Experiment Sequel
  2. In The Shadows Of The Stars: A Photo Exhibition On Women Muqaish Artisans Of Lucknow
  3. Not Today Review: A Single Conversation Can Save a Life
  4. What Does the Iconic Photo of Bhagat Singh Actually Mean?
  5. Malayalam Actor Siddique Gets Interim Protection From Arrest In Rape Case From SC
US News
  1. US Elections 2024: Tim Walz, JD Vance To Go Head-To-Head In VP Debate | Key Issues To Watch Out For
  2. Death Toll Nears 100 After Hurricane Helene Devastates Southeastern US, Aid Efforts On
  3. First Flight Airport Closed Following Deadly Plane Crash At Wright Brothers National Memorial
  4. Mic’s On, No Audience: Breaking Down Rules For Vance-Walz CBS Debate
  5. Manufacturing Renaissance & Taxing The Rich: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Talk Economy Ahead Of US Elections 2024
World News
  1. Marburg Virus Outbreak In Rwanda Leaves 11 Dead | All About The Deadly Ebola-Like Virus
  2. Iran's 'Hit List' Rumours: Netanyahu And Defence Minister Among Key Targets In List Surfacing Online
  3. Flights Resume At Japan's Miyazaki Airport After WWII Bomb Explosion Causes Major Disruptions | Details
  4. Typhoon Krathon Makes Landfall In Taiwan
  5. Annual Solar Eclipse 2024 | In Pics
Latest Stories
  1. Mohammed Shami Hits Out On Reports Claiming Pacer Is Out Of BGT, Calls It 'Fake News'
  2. RG Kar Kolkata: Junior Medics Hold Mega Rally On 'Mahalaya', Fresh Row Over Statue Installation | Top Points
  3. Women's T20 WC: Google Doodle Honours Cricketers As Mega Event Kicks-Off In UAE
  4. Amid Medics' Stir For Safety, Doctor In Delhi Shot Dead By Teens At Hospital
  5. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 3, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  6. Sean 'Diddy' Combs Faces Over 120 Sexual Assault Lawsuits And Trafficking Charges: A Timeline of Allegations
  7. Navratri 2024: How Is The Festival Celebrated In Different Indian States?
  8. Middle-East Tensions: 8 Israeli Soldiers Killed In Lebanon; Central Beirut Hit Second Time In A Week | Key Points