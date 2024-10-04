England will kick off their Women's T20 World Cup 2024 campaign with a clash against opening match winners Bangladesh on October 5, Saturday, at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. (More Cricket News)
Bangladesh, led by Nigar Sultana Joty, secured a solid start by defeating Scotland by 16 runs in their campaign opener. Although they faced a setback in their first warm-up against Sri Lanka, losing by 33 runs, they quickly learned from their mistakes, bouncing back to win against Pakistan by 23 runs in the second warm-ups match before their opener.
England, on the other hand, lost their first warm-up match to six-time champions Australia but rebounded impressively in their second warm-up, defeating New Zealand by five wickets.
Previously, England and Bangladesh have faced each other three times in T20 formats, with England claiming victory in all of the matches.
Bangladesh Vs England Women T20 World Cup 2024 Live Streaming Details:
The Bangladesh Vs England Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match 6 will be held on October 5, Saturday at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium at 7:30 PM IST.
Where to watch Bangladesh Vs England Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match?
The Bangladesh Vs England, Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match will be aired live on the Star Sports Network in India. The match will be available to live stream on the Disney+Hotstar app and website in India.
Bangladesh: Nigar Sultana Joty (c), Nahida Akter, Murshida Khatun, Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Sobhana Mostary, Rabeya, Sultana Khatun, Fahima Khatun, Marufa Akter, Jahanara Alam, Dilara Akter, Taj Nehar, Shathi Rani, Disha Biswas
England: Heather Knight (c), Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Sophia Dunkley, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Alice Capsey, Amy Jones (wk), Sophie Ecclestone, Charlie Dean, Sarah Glenn, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Linsey Smith, Freya Kemp, Dani Gibson, Bess Heath.