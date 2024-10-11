Cricket

BPL: Doubts Surround Country's Top T20 Tournament Three Days Ahead Of Proposed Player Draft

BCB are in a race against time after announcing the player draft on October 14

Bangladesh-Premier-League-Cricket
Bangladesh Premier League captains pose with the trophy ahead of the 2024 season. Photo: X/Bangladesh Premier League
The forthcoming edition of the Bangladesh Premier League, that is reportedly scheduled to start from December 27, finds itself shrouded in uncertainty with the newly-formed Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) who are yet to reveal the premier tournament's Governing Council chairman and secretary. (More Cricket News)

As per a report in Cricbuzz, BCB are yet to replace Sheikh Sohel and Ismail Haider Malilick, who fled the country following the fall of the Awami League government in the country.

BCB are in a race against time after announcing the player draft on October 14. However, 72 hours prior to the proposed event, the BCB find itself in hot water with not only finding the replacement for the two vacant positions but also confirming the identities of the seven participating sides.

Three teams from the seven-league event from the previous edition have walked away. Four-time champions Comilla Victorians have opted out whereas Durdanto Dhaka have also decided to back out.

Reportedly Chattogram Challengers' officials claim that their board president has not given them a chance to participate in the upcoming BPL 2024.

The report further states that BCB had meetings with potential new owners, as well as some older teams' owners and is yet to decide participating list of teams as some teams have not made their payments that is required to participate in BPL.

