AUS Vs RSA, 1st T20I: Kwena Maphaka Aiming To Take Australia Series Down To The Wire

Maphaka made history in the first encounter of their three-match series by ending with figures of 4-20 in their 17-run defeat in Darwin

  • Kwena Maphaka took 4/20 in the 1st T20I against AUS

  • SA lost to AUS by 17-runs in Darwin

  • Kwena Maphaka is tipped to be the next superstar from SA

Kwena Maphaka has expressed his desire to help South Africa come out on top in their T20I series with Australia. 

Maphaka made history in the first encounter of their three-match series by ending with figures of 4-20 in their 17-run defeat in Darwin. 

Indeed, at 19 years and 124 days old, he became the youngest bowler from a Full Member country to take a T20I four-wicket haul, surpassing the previous record held by compatriot Wayne Parnell (19y 318d). 

That was also his best bowling return in the shortest format, having previously taken 2-38 against New Zealand, though it was unable to halt Australia from taking a series lead. 

South Africa last came from a 1-0 deficit to win a multi-game bilateral men's T20I series back in July, when they defeated England 2-1. 

Maphaka has been tipped as one of the future stars in South Africa but has had tough outings on the biggest stage before his four-wicket haul against Australia. 

"The most important part is just really accepting the fact that you're going to have bad days, you're going to have good days," Maphaka added.

"It's just sticking to your game plan and sticking to whatever you do best. I'm not going to be the best player in the world overnight, and I understand that. 

"It's all about growing as a player day by day, and just keeping focused on the grind and what I have to do to make myself better on a daily basis."

Maphaka has now played in two Test matches, two ODIs and nine T20Is on the international stage for South Africa since his Proteas debut in August 2024. 

He opened the bowling in the second match South Africa played in the Zimbabwe tri-series last month and bowled two overs in the powerplay that cost 19 runs.

In the first match against Australia in this series, Maphaka claimed the wicket of danger man Tim David, along with Mitch Owen, Ben Dwarshuis and Adam Zampa. 

"It feels really good, coming off a few bad performances in Zimbabwe," Maphaka said. "Just building up, playing some more professional and competitive cricket.

"It feels really good to put in a good performance for the team and make history while doing it." 

Maphaka is also unafraid to speak openly about his ambition to fulfil his full potential, saying: "I never like losing.

"I've always been pretty confident and a real competitor. 

"I always want to come out on top of the fight. It's something that's been instilled in me since I was really young."

Published At:
