Australia are all set to open their T20 World Cup 2024 campaign on Thursday, June 6 in the tenth match of the tournament against Oman at Kensington Oval in Barbados. (Key Battles | Full Coverage | Cricket News)
Earlier, Oman in their first match of the tournament against Namibia lost in a Super Over. The thrilling encounter saw Oman almost defend 109 before it lost plot in the Super Over.
Australia Vs Oman: Head To Head Record
Till now, Australia and Oman have never clashed in any international match. However, Aussies will, undoubtedly, have the upper hand in the game.
Australia Vs Oman: Highest Wicket-Takers
From the Australian squad, Adam Zampa has taken the most wickets in his T20I career. From 2016 to 2024, he played 80 matches, bowled 79 innings, delivered 1715 balls, and bowled 285.5 overs. He conceded 2082 runs and took 92 wickets.
On the other hand, Bilal Khan is the top wicket-taker for the Oman side in his T20 career. From 2015 to 2024, he played 76 matches, bowled 75 innings, delivered 1649 balls, and bowled 274.5 overs. He conceded 1835 runs and took 107 wickets.
Australia Vs Oman: Top Scorers
Among the current players from the Australian squad, David Warner is the top scorer. From 2009 to 2024, he played 103 matches, batted in 103 innings, and scored 3099 runs.
Similarly, from the Oman side, Zeeshan Maqsood is the top scorer. From 2015 to 2024, he played 66 matches, batted in 55 innings, and scored 1317 runs.
Australia Vs Oman: Best Bowling Figures
Among the current Australian squad, Adam Zampa holds the best bowling figures. In one of his matches, he delivered 4 overs, conceded 19 runs, and took 5 wickets with an economy rate of 4.75.
On the other hand, Among the current Oman squad, Zeeshan Maqsood holds the best bowling figures. In one of his matches, he bowled 3 overs, conceded 7 runs, and took 4 wickets with an economy rate of 2.33.