Australia Vs Oman, T20 World Cup Match 10 Prediction: Who Will Win, Weather Report, Pitch - All You Need To Know

Who will win in the Australia vs Oman, match 10 of ICC T20 World Cup 2024? What will be the weather like? How will the pitch play? Know it all here

X/@cricketcomau
Adam Zampa took three wickets for Australia against Namibia in warm-up match Photo: X/@cricketcomau


Australia are set to open their T20 World Cup 2024 campaign on Wednesday (Thursday IST) against Oman at Kensington Oval in Barbados. (Key Battles | Full Coverage | Cricket News)

Oman in their first match of the tournament against Namibia lost in a Super Over. The thrilling encounter saw Oman almost defend 109 before it lost plot in the Super Over.

Mitch Marsh is leading the Australian cricket team in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024.
Australia Vs Oman T20 World Cup 2024 Preview: Aussies Aim For Historic Treble As They Take On OMN

BY PTI

Who will win in the Australia vs Oman, match 10 of ICC T20 World Cup 2024? What will be the weather like? How will the pitch play? Know it all here.

Australia Vs Oman Head To Head

The two teams have never faced each other.

Australia Vs Oman Squads

Australia Squad: David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh(c), Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Ashton Agar, Tim David, Matthew Wade, Nathan Ellis

Oman Squad: Kashyap Prajapati, Naseem Khushi(w), Aqib Ilyas(c), Zeeshan Maqsood, Khalid Kail, Ayaan Khan, Mohammad Nadeem, Mehran Khan, Shakeel Ahmed, Kaleemullah, Bilal Khan, Fayyaz Butt, Shoaib Khan, Rafiullah, Pratik Athavale

Mitch Marsh and Tim David
Australia Vs Oman, T20 World Cup Match 10: Three Key Battles To Watch Out For

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Australia Vs Oman Probable XI

Australia: David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh (capt), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Oman: Kashyap Prajapati, Naseem Khushi (wk), Aqib llyas (capt), Zeesham Maqsood, Khalid Kail, Ayaan Khan, Mohammad Nadeem, Mehran Khan, Shakeel Ahmed, Kaleemullah, Bilal Khan

Australia Vs Oman Weather Report

The weather will be nice. Temperature will be 28 degrees Celsius and the precipitation chances are around 5%. Humidity will be high at 81% and clouds will be in the sky.

The Indian T20 World Cup squad is headlined by the presence of the duo of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.
Brett Lee Backs Both Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli To Come Good In T20 World Cup 2024

BY Gaurav Thakur

Australia Vs Oman Pitch Report

Oman and Namibia played a game where both teams could score only 109 but England bowlers struggled against Scotland in what looked like a good batting surface. So it is tough to say what kind of surface will be there.

Australia Vs Oman Prediction

To say Australia start as favourites will be an understatement. Google gives Australia 97% winning chance.

