Vaibhav Suryavanshi: Don't Overwhelm IPL Prodigy With Theory, Ambati Rayudu Warns Coaches

"His bat speed is extraordinary. Jo uska whip aata hai... I hope nobody changes that. He should get better. Someone like Lara... He also had a similar type of bat lift," Rayudu said on Shubhankar Mishra’s podcast. "So he can learn about how to control the bat speed when you are defending and when you are playing with a soft hand. So if he learns that, then he will be an extraordinary talent."