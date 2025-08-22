Vaibhav Suryavanshi: Don't Overwhelm IPL Prodigy With Theory, Ambati Rayudu Warns Coaches

Rayudu emphasised that Suryavanshi should avoid excessive technical advice, cautioning, 'He only has to focus on one thing, and that is he should not listen to many people. Don’t listen to people; just back your talent. And for coaches also, it is important that usko zyada gyaan mat do. Leave him'

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: gaurav thakur
Updated on:
Updated on:
Rajasthan Royals Vaibhav Suryavanshi celebrates after scoring a century. AP
Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Suryavanshi was phenomenal in the last match against Gujarat Titans. (AP Photo/Surjeet Yadav)
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Ambati Rayudu praises Vaibhav Suryavanshi's bat speed and talent

  • Suryavanshi sets record for fastest IPL century by an Indian

  • Rahul Dravid provides essential mentorship for Suryavanshi

Former Indian cricketer Ambati Rayudu has praised 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s extraordinary bat speed and urged coaches to nurture his natural talent.

Suryavanshi’s cricket journey began at age four in Tajpur, Bihar, under his father Sanjeev’s guidance. Recognising his son’s potential, Sanjeev constructed a practice pitch beside their home and invited local bowlers to train with Vaibhav.

By age seven, according to widely circulated reports, Vaibhav joined a cricket academy in Samastipur, where coach Brajesh Jha refined his technique. To further his development, he was enrolled at the Gennex Cricket Academy in Patna.

The family made significant sacrifices, including selling farmland, to support Vaibhav’s training and travel expenses.

What Rayudu Said About Suryavanshi?

"His bat speed is extraordinary. Jo uska whip aata hai... I hope nobody changes that. He should get better. Someone like Lara... He also had a similar type of bat lift," Rayudu said on Shubhankar Mishra’s podcast. "So he can learn about how to control the bat speed when you are defending and when you are playing with a soft hand. So if he learns that, then he will be an extraordinary talent."

Rayudu emphasised that Suryavanshi should avoid excessive technical advice, cautioning, “He only has to focus on one thing, and that is he should not listen to many people. Don’t listen to people; just back your talent. And for coaches also, it is important that usko zyada gyaan mat do. Leave him.”

Rayudu further highlighted the importance of proper guidance, saying, “He’s an extraordinary talent. Agar sambhal ke usko sahi guide karenge... He is lucky that Rahul (Dravid) bhai is with him. Rahul Bhai will take care of him.”

Rayudu’s remarks underscore the need to nurture instinctive talent and protect young cricketers from being overwhelmed by theory and instructions, especially in the context of Indian cricket’s history with prodigies.

Rahul Dravid’s Mentorship And Rajasthan Royals’ Support for Suryavanshi

Rahul Dravid, head coach of Rajasthan Royals, has taken a hands-on approach to guiding the young prodigy through the pressures of professional cricket. Dravid maintains direct communication with Suryavanshi and his parents, focusing on providing a stable and supportive environment.

Dravid’s reputation for technical excellence and mental stability is well documented, making him uniquely suited to balance instruction with emotional support for unconventional talents like Suryavanshi.

Following Suryavanshi’s historic IPL debut, Rajasthan Royals, the Bihar Cricket Association, and Dravid implemented formal safeguards to protect his well-being, including ongoing mentorship and direct advisement to his parents.

These measures, many believe, are designed to prevent pitfalls faced by previous prodigies such as Vinod Kambli and many others, who struggled with fame and lacked adequate mentorship.

Rahul Dravid's mentorship at Rajasthan Royals has significantly influenced young cricketers' development. Yashasvi Jaiswal, who has worked with Dravid since his Under-19 days, regards him as an 'incredible human being' and a role model.

Jaiswal often talked about the privilege of learning from Dravid, noting his grace and composure both on and off the field. This mentorship has been instrumental in Jaiswal's growth as a cricketer.

Similarly, Riyan Parag has benefited from Dravid's guidance, particularly in handling pressure and maintaining focus during matches. Parag recounted Dravid's advice to 'give the impression that you own this place' when facing challenging situations, which helped him enjoy the game without undue pressure

Suryavanshi’s IPL Records And Rising Status In Indian Cricket

Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s rise in Indian cricket has been marked by extraordinary achievements. In the IPL 2025 season, he scored 252 runs in seven matches, including one century and one fifty, at a strike rate of 206.55.

This performance set a new record for the fastest IPL century by an Indian, in just 35 balls. Suryavanshi’s left-handed batting, confidence against top-level bowling, and ability to perform in youth international and domestic matches have reinforced his reputation as a precocious prodigy destined for international cricket.

The 2025 Indian Premier League season has spotlighted a surge of young talent, with players like Suryavanshi and seventeen-year-old Ayush Mhatre making significant impacts. Suryavanshi's record-breaking century for Rajasthan Royals and Mhatre's impressive 94 off 48 balls for Chennai Super Kings highlighted a growing trend of teenage cricketers excelling at the highest levels.

This influx of youthful prowess is attributed to robust state-level Twenty20 leagues, which have become fertile grounds for nurturing future stars.

Early Career, Rajasthan Royals Signing, And India U-19 Prospects

Scouted and signed by Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2025 mega auction for Rs 1.10 crore at age fourteen (auction held late 2024), Vaibhav Suryavanshi debuted with historic performances in the 2025 IPL season. He was also part of the India U-19 team that toured England and Australia and is scheduled to play youth ODIs and Tests against Australia starting September 21, 2025, in Brisbane.

India U1-19 Squad For Australia Tour: Ayush Mhatre (c), Vihaan Malhotra (vc), Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Vedant Trivedi, Rahul Kumar, Abhigyan Kundu (wk), Harvansh Singh (WK), R S Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Naman Pushpak, Henil Patel, D. Deepesh, Kishan Kumar, Anmoljeet Singh, Khilan Patel, Udhav Mohan, and Aman Chauhan.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India tour of England, check India vs England News, IND vs ENG Schedule, India vs England Test Squad, and more updates.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: M Chinnaswamy's Matches Snatched Away - Check New Venue

  2. India Asia Cup 2025 Squad: Badrinath Questions Omission Of Jaiswal, Sudharsan

  3. BCCI Invites Applications For Selection Committees; Agarkar To Continue And Pragyan Ojha Likely To Join

  4. R Ashwin Reveals Reason Behind Sudden Retirement: 'I Would Rather Be At Home'

  5. UP T20 League: Rinku Singh Smashes Unbeaten Century Following Asia Cup 2025 Selection

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025 Preview: Schedule, Prize Money, Live Streaming, More

  2. US Open Draw: Carlos Alcaraz On Novak Djokovic Collision Course; Iga Swiatek Could Face Coco Gauff

  3. US Open: Nick Kyrgios Withdraws From Singles Main Draw With Knee Injury

  4. Swiatek-Ruud Vs Errani-Vavassori, US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Final: Italian Duo Defend Title In Thrilling Win

  5. US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Semi-Final: Swiatek-Ruud Beat Top Seeds To Set Up Final Clash With Errani-Vavassori

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. CBI Arrests Eight J&K Police Officers Over Custodial Torture

  2. After Bihar, Will ECI Storm Enter Bengal?

  3. Mumbai Grapples With Heavy Rain; Red Alert Issued As Waterlogging Hits The City

  4. 111 Retired Bureaucrats Write To Government: India Must Take Stand On Israel's War On Gaza

  5. How Much Will Trump's Tariffs Really Hurt India?

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. Trump’s Tariff War Gives India-Russia Ties A Boost

  2. Imran Khan Granted Bail By the Supreme Court Of Pakistan

  3. Washington’s Whim Shakes Up India’s Seafood Heartland

  4. Microsoft Protest: 18 Arrested At Redmond Headquarters Over Israel Ties

  5. Israel Commences First Stage Of Assault On Gaza City

Latest Stories

  1. SC Surprised by Parties’ Inaction, Directs Them to Help Bihar Voters File Claims

  2. Nishaanchi Song Neend Bhi Teri Out: Aaishvary Thackeray, Vedika Pinto's Romantic Ballad Captures Fragility Of Love

  3. Ranil Wickremesinghe, Sri Lanka's Ex-President, Arrested Over Alleged Misuse Of Fund

  4. India 2-0 Bangladesh Highlights, SAFF U17 Women’s Championship 2025: Blue Colts Win Back-To-Back Matches

  5. Horoscope Today, August 22, 2025: Predictions for Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn, and All Zodiac Signs

  6. China, India, Russia: Three Eurasian Economies Amidst 'Unipolar' Geopolitics

  7. US Suspends Truck Driver Visas After Florida Crash That Killed Three

  8. Maharashtra Special Public Security Act, Pre-Emptive Criminalisation And Indefinite Surveillance