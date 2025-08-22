Vaibhav Suryavanshi: Don't Overwhelm IPL Prodigy With Theory, Ambati Rayudu Warns Coaches

Ambati Rayudu praises Vaibhav Suryavanshi's bat speed and talent
Suryavanshi sets record for fastest IPL century by an Indian
Rahul Dravid provides essential mentorship for Suryavanshi
Former Indian cricketer Ambati Rayudu has praised 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s extraordinary bat speed and urged coaches to nurture his natural talent.
Suryavanshi’s cricket journey began at age four in Tajpur, Bihar, under his father Sanjeev’s guidance. Recognising his son’s potential, Sanjeev constructed a practice pitch beside their home and invited local bowlers to train with Vaibhav.
By age seven, according to widely circulated reports, Vaibhav joined a cricket academy in Samastipur, where coach Brajesh Jha refined his technique. To further his development, he was enrolled at the Gennex Cricket Academy in Patna.
The family made significant sacrifices, including selling farmland, to support Vaibhav’s training and travel expenses.
What Rayudu Said About Suryavanshi?
"His bat speed is extraordinary. Jo uska whip aata hai... I hope nobody changes that. He should get better. Someone like Lara... He also had a similar type of bat lift," Rayudu said on Shubhankar Mishra’s podcast. "So he can learn about how to control the bat speed when you are defending and when you are playing with a soft hand. So if he learns that, then he will be an extraordinary talent."
Rayudu emphasised that Suryavanshi should avoid excessive technical advice, cautioning, “He only has to focus on one thing, and that is he should not listen to many people. Don’t listen to people; just back your talent. And for coaches also, it is important that usko zyada gyaan mat do. Leave him.”
Rayudu further highlighted the importance of proper guidance, saying, “He’s an extraordinary talent. Agar sambhal ke usko sahi guide karenge... He is lucky that Rahul (Dravid) bhai is with him. Rahul Bhai will take care of him.”
Rayudu’s remarks underscore the need to nurture instinctive talent and protect young cricketers from being overwhelmed by theory and instructions, especially in the context of Indian cricket’s history with prodigies.
Rahul Dravid’s Mentorship And Rajasthan Royals’ Support for Suryavanshi
Rahul Dravid, head coach of Rajasthan Royals, has taken a hands-on approach to guiding the young prodigy through the pressures of professional cricket. Dravid maintains direct communication with Suryavanshi and his parents, focusing on providing a stable and supportive environment.
Dravid’s reputation for technical excellence and mental stability is well documented, making him uniquely suited to balance instruction with emotional support for unconventional talents like Suryavanshi.
Following Suryavanshi’s historic IPL debut, Rajasthan Royals, the Bihar Cricket Association, and Dravid implemented formal safeguards to protect his well-being, including ongoing mentorship and direct advisement to his parents.
These measures, many believe, are designed to prevent pitfalls faced by previous prodigies such as Vinod Kambli and many others, who struggled with fame and lacked adequate mentorship.
Rahul Dravid's mentorship at Rajasthan Royals has significantly influenced young cricketers' development. Yashasvi Jaiswal, who has worked with Dravid since his Under-19 days, regards him as an 'incredible human being' and a role model.
Jaiswal often talked about the privilege of learning from Dravid, noting his grace and composure both on and off the field. This mentorship has been instrumental in Jaiswal's growth as a cricketer.
Similarly, Riyan Parag has benefited from Dravid's guidance, particularly in handling pressure and maintaining focus during matches. Parag recounted Dravid's advice to 'give the impression that you own this place' when facing challenging situations, which helped him enjoy the game without undue pressure
Suryavanshi’s IPL Records And Rising Status In Indian Cricket
Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s rise in Indian cricket has been marked by extraordinary achievements. In the IPL 2025 season, he scored 252 runs in seven matches, including one century and one fifty, at a strike rate of 206.55.
This performance set a new record for the fastest IPL century by an Indian, in just 35 balls. Suryavanshi’s left-handed batting, confidence against top-level bowling, and ability to perform in youth international and domestic matches have reinforced his reputation as a precocious prodigy destined for international cricket.
The 2025 Indian Premier League season has spotlighted a surge of young talent, with players like Suryavanshi and seventeen-year-old Ayush Mhatre making significant impacts. Suryavanshi's record-breaking century for Rajasthan Royals and Mhatre's impressive 94 off 48 balls for Chennai Super Kings highlighted a growing trend of teenage cricketers excelling at the highest levels.
This influx of youthful prowess is attributed to robust state-level Twenty20 leagues, which have become fertile grounds for nurturing future stars.
Early Career, Rajasthan Royals Signing, And India U-19 Prospects
Scouted and signed by Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2025 mega auction for Rs 1.10 crore at age fourteen (auction held late 2024), Vaibhav Suryavanshi debuted with historic performances in the 2025 IPL season. He was also part of the India U-19 team that toured England and Australia and is scheduled to play youth ODIs and Tests against Australia starting September 21, 2025, in Brisbane.
India U1-19 Squad For Australia Tour: Ayush Mhatre (c), Vihaan Malhotra (vc), Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Vedant Trivedi, Rahul Kumar, Abhigyan Kundu (wk), Harvansh Singh (WK), R S Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Naman Pushpak, Henil Patel, D. Deepesh, Kishan Kumar, Anmoljeet Singh, Khilan Patel, Udhav Mohan, and Aman Chauhan.