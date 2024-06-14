Cricket

Afghanistan Vs Papua New Guinea Toss Update, T20 World Cup: AFG Bowl First - Check Playing XIs

If Afghanistan win this game, they will ensure their passage to the Super 8s with three consecutive victories. A loss for Papua New Guinea will also knock New Zealand out of T20 World Cup 2024

West Indies vs Papua New Guinea, T20 World Cup 2024, AP photo
Papua New Guinea faced a five-wicket defeat to West Indies in their opening match of T20 World Cup 2024. Photo: AP/Ramon Espinosa
info_icon

Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan won the toss and decided to bowl first against Papua New Guinea in match 29 of ICC T20 World Cup 2024 on Friday (June 14). The game is being played at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, Trinidad. (Match Blog | Streaming | Scorecard)

If Afghanistan win this game, they will ensure their passage to the Super 8s with three consecutive victories. Afghanistan first beat Uganda by 125 runs in their campaign opener, then prevailed over New Zealand by 84 runs in their second game.

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Papua New Guinea, on the other hand, faced a five-wicket defeat to West Indies in their first match and a three-wicket loss to Uganda in their second. If Afghanistan beat PNG today, it will knock not just Assad Vala's team but also New Zealand and Uganda out of T20 World Cup 2024. West Indies have already qualified for the next round from Group C.

Playing XIs

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan (C), Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Papua New Guinea: Tony Ura, Assad Vala (C), Lega Siaka, Sese Bau, Hiri Hiri, Chad Soper, Kipling Doriga (WK), Norman Vanua, Alei Nao, John Kariko, Semo Kamea.

Afghanistan will next face West Indies in Gros Islet (West Indies) on June 17, while Papua New Guinea will meet New Zealand in Tarouba on June 17.

