Afghanistan vs Ireland 1st ODI, Afghanistan Vs Ireland In UAE 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online

Afghanistan and Ireland will play a three-match ODI series in UAE. The two teams played a one-off Test ahead of the ODIs, which was won by Ireland. Thus, the action now shifts to the limited overs format. Paul Stirling-led Ireland will look to carry confidence from the historic Test win. (More Cricket News)
Afghanistan will be led by skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi. Their key players such as Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi among others are all a part of the squad. However, they will miss ace spinner Rashid Khan for this series.
Looking at Ireland, they also carry a full strength line-up featuring the likes of Harry Tector, Andy McBrine, George Dockrell and Barry McCarthy among others. Ireland have lost four out of their last five one-day matches against Afghanistan and will aim to begin the series with a win.
Afghanistan and Ireland have played 30 ODIs against each other. It has been an interesting battle with the Afghans winning 16 games while the Irish have won 13 games as well. Playing in UAE, Afghanistan will certainly fancy themselves to come out on top in this game.
Live streaming details of AFG Vs IRE, 1st ODI, Afghanistan Vs Ireland In UAE 2024:
When Afghanistan vs Ireland 1st ODI will be played?
The first ODI between Afghanistan and Ireland will be played on 6th March, 2024, Thursday, at 5:00 PM IST at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.
Where to watch Afghanistan vs Ireland 1st ODI match?
The Afghanistan vs Ireland 1st ODI fixture will not be telecasted live in India.
However, the live streaming online of the Afghanistan vs Ireland 1st ODI will be available on the FanCode app and website for fans to witness the action.
Afghanistan vs Ireland Squads:
Afghanistan: Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Rahmat Shah (vc), Noor Ahmad, Ikram Alikhil (wk), Fazal Haq Farooqi, Allah Mohammad Ghazanfar, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Riaz Hassan, Nangeyalia Kharote, Farid Ahmad Malik, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Bilal Sami, Ibrahim Zadran, Naveed Zadran
Ireland: Paul Stirling (c), Mark Adair, Andrew Balbirnie, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Matthew Foster, Graham Hume, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Neil Rock (wk), Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Theo van Woerkom, Craig Young