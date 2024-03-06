Cricket

Afghanistan vs Ireland 1st ODI, Afghanistan Vs Ireland In UAE 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online

Afghanistan and Ireland are set to lock horns in the opening ODI of the three-match series on Thursday in UAE. Here's the live streaming, squads and other details of the AFG Vs IRE match

O
Outlook Sports Desk
March 5, 2024
March 5, 2024
       
PTI
Afghanistan players celebrating the fall of a wicket. Photo: PTI
info_icon

Afghanistan and Ireland will play a three-match ODI series in UAE. The two teams played a one-off Test ahead of the ODIs, which was won by Ireland. Thus, the action now shifts to the limited overs format. Paul Stirling-led Ireland will look to carry confidence from the historic Test win. (More Cricket News)

Afghanistan will be led by skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi. Their key players such as Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi among others are all a part of the squad. However, they will miss ace spinner Rashid Khan for this series.

Looking at Ireland, they also carry a full strength line-up featuring the likes of Harry Tector, Andy McBrine, George Dockrell and Barry McCarthy among others. Ireland have lost four out of their last five one-day matches against Afghanistan and will aim to begin the series with a win.

Afghanistan and Ireland have played 30 ODIs against each other. It has been an interesting battle with the Afghans winning 16 games while the Irish have won 13 games as well. Playing in UAE, Afghanistan will certainly fancy themselves to come out on top in this game.

Ireland cricketers celebrate after beating Afghanistan in their one-off Test in Abu Dhabi, UAE. - Cricket Ireland
AFG Vs IRE, Only Test Match Report: Ireland Beat Afghanistan By 6 Wickets For Historic First Win

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Live streaming details of AFG Vs IRE, 1st ODI, Afghanistan Vs Ireland In UAE 2024:

When Afghanistan vs Ireland 1st ODI will be played?

The first ODI between Afghanistan and Ireland will be played on 6th March, 2024, Thursday, at 5:00 PM IST at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

Where to watch Afghanistan vs Ireland 1st ODI match?

The Afghanistan vs Ireland 1st ODI fixture will not be telecasted live in India.

However, the live streaming online of the Afghanistan vs Ireland 1st ODI will be available on the FanCode app and website for fans to witness the action.

Afghanistan vs Ireland Squads:

Afghanistan: Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Rahmat Shah (vc), Noor Ahmad, Ikram Alikhil (wk), Fazal Haq Farooqi, Allah Mohammad Ghazanfar, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Riaz Hassan, Nangeyalia Kharote, Farid Ahmad Malik, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Bilal Sami, Ibrahim Zadran, Naveed Zadran

Ireland: Paul Stirling (c), Mark Adair, Andrew Balbirnie, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Matthew Foster, Graham Hume, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Neil Rock (wk), Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Theo van Woerkom, Craig Young

Tags

Cricket

Advertisement
Important: We are happy to announce that we have successfully completed the migration of our site @outlookindia.com to enhance your experience as valuable user. But due to the scale of operations some data discrepancies may arise. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience and understanding during this period.
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement