Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh, 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch AFG Vs BAN Match On TV And Online

Afghanistan will take on Bangladesh in the third and final one-day international on Monday, November 11, at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. (More Cricket News)
Bangladesh won the second contest at the same venue, and levelled the series 1-1, after skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto and Nasum Ahmed’s heroics.
While on the other hand, Afghanistan will be looking to take the third game and register a series victory before they make the trip to Zimbabwe for the multi-format series.
Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh: Full Squads
Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Riaz Hassan, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Nangeyalia Kharote, Allah Ghazanfar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Ikram Alikhil, Darwish Rasooli, Sediqullah Atal, Noor Ahmad, Abdul Malik, Bilal Sami, Naveed Zadran
Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Towhid Hridoy, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Mahmudullah, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Zakir Hasan, Jaker Ali, Nasum Ahmed, Nahid Rana
Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh Live Streaming Details
When and where is the 3rd Afghanistan vs Bangladesh ODI?
The third Afghanistan vs Bangladesh ODI will take place on Monday, November 11 from 3:30pm IST at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.
Where to watch Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI?
The ODI matches between Afghanistan and Bangladesh in the UAE will be available to live stream on the FanCode app in India.