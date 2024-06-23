Going where no international cricketer has gone before, Australia seamer Pat Cummins picked up his second hat-trick in as many matches to jolt Afghanistan at their ICC T20 World Cup 2024, Super Eights clash in Kingstown, St Vincent (West Indies) on Sunday (June 23). He is the only bowler to have bagged two hat-tricks in T20 World Cups, and the first to have claimed them in back-to-back games in T20Is.
Like he did in the previous game (against Bangladesh), Pat Cummins achieved the feat across two overs. And like the last time, he completed the hat-trick in the 20th and final over of the opposition's innings. Cummins sent back Rashid Khan off the last ball of the 18th over, and then returned for the 20th to dismiss Karim Janat and Gulbadin Naib.
Cummins nearly had four wickets off four balls, but David Warner spilled a catch in the deep off the third ball of the over.
Nevertheless, Cummins' late surge helped restrict Afghanistan to a total of 148 runs. And the Aussie Test skipper seemed pleased with his effort after the innings.
Asked if he knew this was a hat-trick, Cummins said: "Yeah, remembered this one. Crazy to get two in a row after playing 100+ games for Australia."
Speaking about the Afghanistan innings, he added: "They batted well. Decent bowling effort. Not our best day in the field."