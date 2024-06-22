Afghanistan and Australia are set to clash in the Super Eight fixture of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 at Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown, St Vincent on Sunday. (Full Coverage | More Cricket News)
The Rashid Khan-led Afghanistan desperately need a victory to remain hopeful of the semi-final spot after losing their first Super Eight match against India in Barbados.
The Mitch Marsh-led Australian side have been unbeaten in the tournament so far and will be eyeing to seal a spot in the semis after winning the match against Afghans on Sunday.
Rahmanullah Gurbaz is in red-hot form and he needs to play at least the first eight overs. Other Afghan batters also need to step up and contribute to their batting.
Fazalhaq Farooqi is the leading wicket-taker in the tournament with 15 wickets in five matches. Rashid and Noor Ahmad have been brilliant so far. Australia, on the other hand, have Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins to counter the Afghan batting.
Here's all you need to know about Afghanistan vs Australia, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 Super Eight match:
When is Afghanistan vs Australia, ICC T20 World Cup Super Eight, Group 1 match?
Afghanistan vs Australia, ICC T20 World Cup Super Eight, Group 1 match will be played on June 23, Sunday at the Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown, St Vincent at 6:00 AM IST.
Where to watch Afghanistan vs Australia, ICC T20 World Cup Super Eight, Group 1 match?
In India, the T20 World Cup 2024 matches can be watched on Star Sports Network TV channels - Star Sports 1 SD, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2 SD, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3 (Sign language Feed), Star Sports 1 Hindi SD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil SD, Star Sports 1 Tamil HD, Star Sports 1 Telugu SD, Star Sports 1 Telugu HD, Star Sports 1 Kannada.
Note: Star Sports Network's linear feed (TV) also goes into Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan and the Maldives.
AFG vs AUS, Full Squads:
Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan(c), Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Karim Janat, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Mohammad Ishaq, Nangeyalia Kharote
Australia: David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh(c), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Cameron Green, Nathan Ellis, Ashton Agar