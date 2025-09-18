Asia Cup 2025: Afghanistan Eyeing Title Win To Console Earthquake-Hit Nation, Says Gulbadin Naib

Gulbadin Naib hoped to win Asia Cup 2025 for earthquake-hit Afghanistan
The 6.0 magnitude earthquake in Kunar Province devastated the region
Naib highlighted unpredictability of T20 cricket and tournament competition
Afghanistan all-rounder Gulbadin Naib believes an Asia Cup 2025 victory would bring immense joy to the nation, which is recovering from a devastating 6.0 magnitude earthquake. The quake, which struck Nurgal District in Kunar Province on August 31, claimed over 2,000 lives, and Naib stressed the team's strong motivation to achieve success for their country.
Naib reflected on the profound impact of the earthquake. "Because of the situation that happened in Afghanistan, the earthquake, in which many people lost their lives," he said. "If we remember it again, it's a little bit painful. Because it's very difficult, there are not so many facilities in the country."
Despite these hardships, Naib views the Asia Cup tournament win as a crucial source of national comfort. "But still, it will be a very happy occasion for us, for our people, if we won this tournament. We can give them some happiness," he told PTI Videos on Thursday, September 18.
Afghanistan Focused On UAE Battle
While the nation grapples with tragedy, the Afghanistan squad remains focused on performing well in the UAE, which serves as their 'second home'. "You look at the weather, it's very warm and hot. We are used to it here," he said. "It can be said that this is our second home ground in the UAE. We played a lot of cricket here, so we have no issues here."
The 34-year-old Naib insisted that in T20 cricket, no team can claim to be a 'favourite' due to the format's unpredictable nature. "There are no favourites, especially in T20 cricket. It depends on the day and how you play," he said. "If the day is in your favour, you can beat any side."
He identified the tournament's strong contenders: "In my opinion, there are good teams in the tournament — India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, even the UAE and Hong Kong. Everyone is playing good cricket," he noted.
Afghan Spinners Grapple With Heat
Gulbadin Naib admitted that the sweltering heat has made conditions tough for bowlers, including star spinner Rashid Khan. He elaborated on the challenges, saying, "There is a lot of sweating. The hands are totally wet. I've seen bowlers like Rashid Khan. It's very difficult to bowl in this weather."
Naib predicted varied effectiveness for spinners across venues, adding, "Maybe in Dubai and Sharjah it will be effective for the spinners, but not that much in Abu Dhabi."
The veteran also highlighted Afghanistan's enviable spin depth, with players like Rashid, Noor Ahmad, and Qais Ahmad driving the attack. "There are so many world-class wrist spinners. Whether it's Noor, whether it's Rashid, whether it's Qais."
"Afghanistan gave a good fight to both India and Pakistan," Naib said, reiterating the team's ambition. "We are also trying to beat any side." Naib affirmed their broader goal: "This is not limited to the Asia Cup. Our aim is that whenever, which team, where, which tournament we are participating, we should give our best," he added.
Afghanistan face an uphill task against Sri Lanka on Thursday in a knockout match after their eight-run loss to Bangladesh. Regarding preparation, Naib said, "Every day when you play with a good team, basically you have a good option for the next day. Because you are playing with them. But it's a big tournament, there are big teams. So every day is a new day."
(With PTI Inputs)