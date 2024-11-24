Cricket

Abu Dhabi T10 2024: Sherfane Rutherford Hundred Helps UP Nawabs Beat Northern Warriors By Nine Wickets

West Indies' Sherfane Rutherford smashed 103 not out off 40 balls, becoming the first batter to notch up a century in Abu Dhabi T10 2024

A blistering hundred from West Indies batter Sherfane Rutherford took UP Nawabs to a nine-wicket win over Northern Warriors in the 2024 Abu Dhabi T10 on Sunday (November 24, 2024). The Nawabs and Northern Warriors were involved in a high-scoring clash at the Zayed Cricket Stadium, with both teams scoring over 140 runs in the 10-over game. (More Cricket News)

Batting first, the Warriors posted a total of 142/4 in 10 overs, courtesy Rutherford's ton. He became the first batter to notch up a century in the tournament.

The Northern Warriors were 21/2 when Rutherford came in to bat and put up a dominating show. He eventually struck 103 not out off 40 balls, that included 10 maximums and 7 fours during the innings. This is the highest individual score in the competition, surpassing Tom Kohler-Cadmore's score of 96 runs which he had scored in the previous edition. But there was more to come.

The Nawabs took on the Northern Warriors' bowling unit to gun down the target by 9 wickets and with 5 balls to spare. The UP side lost Dawid Malan early but Afghanistan's aggressive batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz and West Indies' Andre Fletcher joined hands to take the side over the line.

Gurbaz chipped in with an unbeaten 44 off 23 while Fletcher was the one who did the bulk of scoring. The right-handed batter hammered 75 not out in just 27 deliveries, a knock decorated with 7 sixes and 4 fours.

Fletcher unleashed ferocious strokeplay in the penultimate over of the innings when he hit three sixes and a four in Saqib Mahmood's over. The side collected a total of 28 runs in that over, bringing the equation down to 4 needed in the last over. Gurbaz hit the winning runs for his side off the very first ball of the last over.

Delhi Bulls register comprehensive win

Delhi Bulls registered a convincing win against Ajman Bolts in the second encounter of the day. Batting first, the Delhi team put up 126/5 in 10 overs, courtesy a 22-ball 58 from the skipper Rovman Powell. Tim David also made a valuable contribution for the side with 29 off 13.

Later, Ajman Bolts didn't really get the start they needed and lost wickets at regular intervals to get reduced to 51/5. They were eventually restricted to 91/6 and lost the match by 35 runs. Shahid Iqbal Bhutta picked up three wickets for his side.

