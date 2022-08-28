Sunday, Aug 28, 2022
Competing Against Virat Kohli Challenging, Says Babar Azam Ahead Of India Vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 Tie

Virat Kohli, who is going through a lean patch in international cricket, will be playing his 100th T20 on Sunday. The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 match starts on 7:30 PM IST.

Virat Kohli shares a light moment with Rishabh Pant during India's training session in Dubai.
Virat Kohli shares a light moment with Rishabh Pant during India's training session in Dubai. BCCI

Updated: 28 Aug 2022 11:18 am

Virat Kohli may be going through a prolonged lean patch but competing against a cricketer like him is extremely challenging and one has to be on top of his game to match the Indian star, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam said on Saturday. 

Asia Cup 2022 | Cricket News 

“Nothing is easy in life. There are challenges everywhere. It is up to you how you achieve things in life and how you overcome the challenges you face. Virat is still one of the best batters in world cricket,” Babar said on the eve of the blockbuster Asia Cup 2022 match between India and Pakistan.

“How you compete against a player like him, and that too in different conditions, is very important.” Kohli, once again, found support from the Pakistani star batter, who indicated that an athlete has to be really strong to overcome failures. 

“Every cricketer, if you ask me, faces ups and downs in their career. It's not that there is only success and no failures. You really need a strong mindset to handle things in life that often do not go in your favour,” Babar said.

Shaheen’s Absence Big Factor

Babar hinted that the absence of star left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi has slightly changed the dynamics of Sunday's big game and had the 22-year-old taken part, things could have been different.

“Of course. Had Shaheen played the game against India tomorrow, things could have been in our favour. But he is out now. Having said that, our other fast bowlers are quite good and ready to deliver for the side,” Babar said.

While India will be out the services of star pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel, Babar said they can't afford to take the Indian attack lightly. “Not any particular bowler, but I am taking every bowler quite seriously. I always do that as a batsman, irrespective of the fact, who I face.

“Every team has their top bowlers, and as a batsman you always have to ready yourself to face them. They can give you a tough time at any given moment,” Babar said. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli will be playing his 100th T20 on Sunday.  

