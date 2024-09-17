Sports

Scotland Ready To Host Commonwealth Games 2026 In Glasgow; Number Of Sports To Be Cut

Victoria had made a shock announcement in July 2023 that it was opting out of the 2026 Commonwealth Games due to rising costs

The Commonwealth Games Federation flag.
After much hemming and hawing over the matter, Glasgow is set to host the Commonwealth Games in 2026 as the city received backing from the Scottish government to host a "scaled-down" version of the Games, which were originally slated to be held in multiple cities across Victoria. (More Sports News)

The Australian state had made a shock announcement in July 2023 that it was opting out of the multi-sport event due to rising costs.

"The Commonwealth Games Federation is delighted to learn today that Commonwealth Games Scotland (CGS) has received the government support it requires to proceed with its innovative proposal to host the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow in 2026," the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) said in a statement on Tuesday (September 17, 2024).

CGF President Chris Jenkins said: "We have been working with Commonwealth Games Scotland (CGS) and the Scottish Government for several months and are delighted to hear that CGS has received confirmation of support from the Government to enable them to progress with their proposal to host the Games in 2026."

With that, CWG will return to Glasgow, 12 years after it last hosted the Games. Furthermore, the number of sports in CWG 2026 is set to be reduced and would be between 10-13, down from 20 at Birmingham 2022 and 17 in 2014, with preference given to core sports.

Victoria's withdrawal, which led to its government paying 380 million Australian dollars (around 256 million US dollars) in compensation to the CGF, dealt a major blow on an event that has lost relevance in recent years.

Jenkins said that the 2026 edition will be an "important first step" in the CGF's endeavour to make the Games a sustainable model and feasible for more countries to host.

"We believe Glasgow 2026 will be an important first step in our commitment to reset and reframe the Commonwealth Games as a co-created, sustainable model that minimizes costs, inspires athletes, and excites Hosts and International Federations.

"We will work closely with CGS to positively conclude final stakeholder discussions with the aim of formally announcing Glasgow as the host city for 2026 as soon as possible," Jenkins said.

Glasgow, which hosted the 2014 edition of the CWG on a shoe-string budget -- 575.6 million pounds (around 760 million US dollars) -- with 70 per cent of the event venues already existing in the city, offered to host the 2026 edition in April.

Jenkins said that "at the heart of our discussions (with Scotland) has been an investment of 100 million pound from the CGF and the commitment that Glasgow 2026 would not require financial underwriting from either the Scottish or UK Governments."

"The additional generous contribution of around 2.3 million pound from Commonwealth Games Australia to the Glasgow concept will further enhance the Games delivery and is a strong sign of the support and excitement for the concept within the wider Commonwealth Games Movement," he added.

The Glasgow organisers will utilise the existing venues and accommodation options for hosting the next Games.

The Scottish and United Kingdom governments had refused to use any public money towards the rescue bid, which was being largely bankrolled by a 100-million-pound (around 130 million US dollars) supplement from the CGF.

(With PTI inputs)

