World Athletics Indoor Championships: World's Top Track And Field Descend In Glasgow - In Pics

The World Athletics Indoor Championships 2024 has kicked-off in Glasgow, Scotland. Some of the top track and field stars will compete for individual honours in global indoor titles in what is the 19th edition. There are a total of 651 athletes competing from 130 nations and with the Paris Olympics just around the corner, the Championships serves as the right tournament to get into prime form. There will be 26 events that will be contested, including 13 for women and 13 for men.

March 6, 2024
March 6, 2024
       
World Athletics Indoor Championships | Photo: AP/Bernat Armangue

Tara Davis-Woodhall, of the United States, reacts after an attempt in the women's long jump during the World Athletics Indoor Championships at the Emirates Arena in Glasgow, Scotland.

World Athletics Indoor Championships | Photo: AP/Bernat Armangue
Tara Davis-Woodhall, of the United States, reacts after winning the gold medal in the women's long jump during the World Athletics Indoor Championships at the Emirates Arena in Glasgow, Scotland.

World Athletics Indoor Championships | Photo: AP/Bernat Armangue
Matthew Boling of Team United States receives the baton from teammate Jacory Patterson, right, in the men's 4 X 400 meters relay during the World Athletics Indoor Championships at the Emirates Arena in Glasgow, Scotland.

World Athletics Indoor Championships | Photo: AP/Petr David Josek
Nikki Hiltz, of the United States, reacts as she crosse the finish line win the silver medal in the women's 1,500 meters final during the World Athletics Indoor Championships at the Emirates Arena in Glasgow, Scotland.

World Athletics Indoor Championships | Photo: AP/Petr David Josek
Femke Bol, of the Netherlands,crosses the finish line to win the women's 4 X 400 meters relay during the World Athletics Indoor Championships at the Emirates Arena in Glasgow, Scotland.

World Athletics Indoor Championships | Photo: AP/Bernat Armangue
Team United States react after finishing second behind Belgium in the men's 4 X 400 meters relay during the World Athletics Indoor Championships at the Emirates Arena in Glasgow, Scotland.

World Athletics Indoor Championships | Photo: AP/Petr David Josek
Alexander Doom, of Belgium, celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the men's 4 X 400 meters relay ahead of the United States and the Netherlands, during the World Athletics Indoor Championships at the Emirates Arena in Glasgow, Scotland.

World Athletics Indoor Championships | Photo: AP/Bernat Armangue
Ama Pipe, from Britain, center, receives the baton from teammate Lina Nielsen in a women's 4 X 400 meters relay heat during the World Athletics Indoor Championships at the Emirates Arena in Glasgow, Scotland.

World Athletics Indoor Championships | Photo: AP/Bernat Armangue
Thea Lafond, of Dominica, reacts after winning the gold medal in the women's triple jump during the World Athletics Indoor Championships at the Emirates Arena in Glasgow, Scotland.

World Athletics Indoor Championships | Photo: AP/Bernat Armangue
Sand flies as Simon Batz, of Germany, lands an attempt in the men's long jump during the World Athletics Indoor Championships at the Emirates Arena in Glasgow, Scotland.

World Athletics Indoor Championships | Photo: AP/Bernat Armangue
Femke Bol, of the Netherlands, poses after winning the gold medal and setting a new world record in the women's 400 meters during the World Athletics Indoor Championships at the Emirates Arena in Glasgow, Scotland.

World Athletics Indoor Championships | Photo: AP/Bernat Armangue
Julien Alfred, of Saint Lucia, crosses the finish line ahead of second placed Ewa Swoboda, of Poland, to win the gold medal in the women's 60 meters final during the World Athletics Indoor Championships at the Emirates Arena in Glasgow, Scotland. At right is bronze medalist Zaynab Dosso, of Italy.

World Athletics Indoor Championships | Photo: AP/Petr David Josek
Matej Krsek, of the Czech Republic, center, drops the baton in a collision with Ramsey Angela, of the Netherlands in a men's 4 X 400 meters relay heat during the World Athletics Indoor Championships at the Emirates Arena in Glasgow, Scotland.

