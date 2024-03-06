World Athletics Indoor Championships: World's Top Track And Field Descend In Glasgow - In Pics

Tara Davis-Woodhall, of the United States, reacts after an attempt in the women's long jump during the World Athletics Indoor Championships at the Emirates Arena in Glasgow, Scotland.
Tara Davis-Woodhall, of the United States, reacts after winning the gold medal in the women's long jump during the World Athletics Indoor Championships at the Emirates Arena in Glasgow, Scotland.
Matthew Boling of Team United States receives the baton from teammate Jacory Patterson, right, in the men's 4 X 400 meters relay during the World Athletics Indoor Championships at the Emirates Arena in Glasgow, Scotland.
Nikki Hiltz, of the United States, reacts as she crosse the finish line win the silver medal in the women's 1,500 meters final during the World Athletics Indoor Championships at the Emirates Arena in Glasgow, Scotland.
Femke Bol, of the Netherlands,crosses the finish line to win the women's 4 X 400 meters relay during the World Athletics Indoor Championships at the Emirates Arena in Glasgow, Scotland.
Team United States react after finishing second behind Belgium in the men's 4 X 400 meters relay during the World Athletics Indoor Championships at the Emirates Arena in Glasgow, Scotland.
Alexander Doom, of Belgium, celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the men's 4 X 400 meters relay ahead of the United States and the Netherlands, during the World Athletics Indoor Championships at the Emirates Arena in Glasgow, Scotland.
Ama Pipe, from Britain, center, receives the baton from teammate Lina Nielsen in a women's 4 X 400 meters relay heat during the World Athletics Indoor Championships at the Emirates Arena in Glasgow, Scotland.
Thea Lafond, of Dominica, reacts after winning the gold medal in the women's triple jump during the World Athletics Indoor Championships at the Emirates Arena in Glasgow, Scotland.
Sand flies as Simon Batz, of Germany, lands an attempt in the men's long jump during the World Athletics Indoor Championships at the Emirates Arena in Glasgow, Scotland.
Femke Bol, of the Netherlands, poses after winning the gold medal and setting a new world record in the women's 400 meters during the World Athletics Indoor Championships at the Emirates Arena in Glasgow, Scotland.
Julien Alfred, of Saint Lucia, crosses the finish line ahead of second placed Ewa Swoboda, of Poland, to win the gold medal in the women's 60 meters final during the World Athletics Indoor Championships at the Emirates Arena in Glasgow, Scotland. At right is bronze medalist Zaynab Dosso, of Italy.
Matej Krsek, of the Czech Republic, center, drops the baton in a collision with Ramsey Angela, of the Netherlands in a men's 4 X 400 meters relay heat during the World Athletics Indoor Championships at the Emirates Arena in Glasgow, Scotland.