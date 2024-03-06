Sports

World Athletics Indoor Championships: World's Top Track And Field Descend In Glasgow - In Pics

The World Athletics Indoor Championships 2024 has kicked-off in Glasgow, Scotland. Some of the top track and field stars will compete for individual honours in global indoor titles in what is the 19th edition. There are a total of 651 athletes competing from 130 nations and with the Paris Olympics just around the corner, the Championships serves as the right tournament to get into prime form. There will be 26 events that will be contested, including 13 for women and 13 for men.