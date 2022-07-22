Friday, Jul 22, 2022
Commonwealth Games 2022: Marizanne Kapp, Tumi Sekhukhune In Doubt For South Africa In Birmingham

South Africa’s Tumi Sekhukhune and Marizanne Kapp are returning from their tour of England. Sekhukhune has re-injured her groin while Kapp is returning to attend a family matter.

South Africa's Marizanne Kapp has missed the first T20 against England.
South Africa's Marizanne Kapp has missed the first T20 against England. Twitter (@kappie777)

Updated: 22 Jul 2022 11:46 am

Two players from South Africa's tour of England are returning home and are in doubt for the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022. (More Cricket News)

After missing the first T20, Marizanne Kapp and Tumi Sekhukhune will miss the remainder of the series and are in doubt for the Commonwealth Games 2022, which begin on July 28, the ICC said in a press release.

Sekhukhune re-injured her groin earlier on tour and will recuperate at home, while Kapp returns to Gqeberha to attend a family matter.

While a Cricket South Africa statement did not disclose the matter, Kapp's wife and Proteas teammate Dane van Niekerk confirmed via social media that their brother-in-law had been involved in an accident that had left him in intensive care.

Batter Tazmin Brits was called to the squad for the rest of the T20 series, though a final Commonwealth Games 2022 squad is yet to be determined, and must go through the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee as per Games requirements.

With Kapp and Sekhukhune unlikely to return, it leaves South Africa at risk of missing out on a medal at the Commonwealth Games, having already lost Lizelle Lee (retired from international cricket) and van Niekerk, who is still nursing an ankle injury that sidelined her before the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup earlier in the year.

South Africa's campaign begins on July 30 against New Zealand at Edgbaston, with Sri Lanka and the tournament hosts also making up Group B.

