Wednesday, Jul 27, 2022
Commonwealth Games 2022: Delhi High Court Clears Indian Judoka Jasleen Singh To Compete In Birmingham

Indian judokas will have their Commonwealth Games 2022 competitions on August 1 and 3 and Jasleen Singh is expected to reach by July 29.

India's Jasleen Singh (in white) is expected to reach Birmingham by July 29.
India's Jasleen Singh (in white) is expected to reach Birmingham by July 29. IJF

Updated: 27 Jul 2022 9:10 pm

In a big boost to India's judo contingent, the Delhi High Court on Wednesday cleared Jasleen Singh of all misconduct charges, paving the way for his participation at the Commonwealth Games. (More Sports News)

“The High Court has given a decision in favor of Jasleen and he will now travel to Birmingham,” Indian Olympic Association (IOA) secretary general Rajeev Mehta told PTI.

A gold medallist at the Commonwealth Championships held here two years ago, Jasleen along with his roommate, were embroiled in a controversy after they were involved in a brawl with a group of Spanish women during their month-long training-cum-exposure trip in June in Alicante, Benidorm.

While the duo were given a "clean chit" by the group of women the next day, the federation, which is run by administrator Justice Pankaj Naqvi, called them back as a "precautionary measure".

“But as it turned out the duo were not involved and another group were involved in the brawl. The women were also given clean chits and there was no police complaint against them,” a coach said. Following the controversy, Jasleen, who competes in 66kg, was dropped from the Commonwealth judo squad.

Calling it injustice, Jasleen then took the matter to the High Court and "it would now be a big relief for him and his family". “Looking at the field, Jasleen is a standout medal prospect and it remains to be seen how mentally fit he's to make a comeback. With this we can now expect 3-4 medals,” the coach added.

Tags

Sports Judo Commonwealth Games Commonwealth Games 2022 Delhi High Court Jasleen Singh Indian Olympic Association Rajeev Mehta
