Chicago Bulls 126-145 Indiana Pacers, NBA 2026: Siakam Leads Charge In One-Sided Offensive Display

Indiana Pacers delivered a dominant offensive performance to beat the Chicago Bulls 145-126 in their NBA 2026 clash, completing a season sweep. The Pacers came out firing, putting up a stunning 83 points in the first half and maintaining control throughout the contest. Pascal Siakam led the scoring with 25 points, while multiple players chipped in as Indiana showcased excellent ball movement and efficiency. Chicago struggled defensively and trailed by as many as 28 points despite decent shooting stretches. Guerschon Yabusele top-scored for the Bulls with 20 points, but it wasn’t enough to stop their fifth straight loss, as Indiana’s high-tempo offense proved too strong.

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Chicago Bulls Vs Indiana Pacers NBA basketball-Obi Toppin
Indiana Pacers forward Obi Toppin, center, drives to the basket against Chicago Bulls guard Tre Jones, left, and forward Matas Buzelis during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Chicago. | Photo: AP/Nam Y. Huh
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Chicago Bulls Vs Indiana Pacers NBA basketball-Micah Potter
Indiana Pacers center Micah Potter, center, and guard Quenton Jackson, second from left, block a shot by Chicago Bulls forward Guerschon Yabusele, left, during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Chicago. | Photo: AP/Nam Y. Huh
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Chicago Bulls Vs Indiana Pacers NBA basketball-Ben Sheppard
Indiana Pacers guard Ben Sheppard, left, drives to the basket past Chicago Bulls forward Guerschon Yabusele during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Chicago. | Photo: AP/Nam Y. Huh
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Chicago Bulls Vs Indiana Pacers NBA basketball-Kobe Brown
Indiana Pacers forward Kobe Brown dunks against the Chicago Bulls during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Chicago. | Photo: AP/Nam Y. Huh
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Chicago Bulls Vs Indiana Pacers NBA basketball-Leonard Miller
Chicago Bulls forward Leonard Miller, left, and Indiana Pacers forward Jalen Slawson battle for a loose ball during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Chicago. | Photo: AP/Nam Y. Huh
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Chicago Bulls Vs Indiana Pacers NBA basketball-Obi Toppin
Indiana Pacers forward Obi Toppin holds on to the net during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Chicago Bulls, in Chicago. | Photo: AP/Nam Y. Huh
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Chicago Bulls Vs Indiana Pacers NBA basketball-Yuki Kawamura
Chicago Bulls guard Yuki Kawamura, left, of Japan, drives against Indiana Pacers guard Taelon Peter during the first half of an NBA basketball game, in Chicago. | Photo: AP/Nam Y. Huh
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Chicago Bulls Vs Indiana Pacers NBA basketball-Lachlan Olbrich
Chicago Bulls center Lachlan Olbrich (47) rebounds a ball against Indiana Pacers guard Taelon Peter, left, and guard Kam Jones during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Chicago. | Photo: AP/Nam Y. Huh
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Chicago Bulls Vs Indiana Pacers NBA basketball-Rob Dillingham
Chicago Bulls guard Rob Dillingham, right, dribbles against Indiana Pacers guard Taelon Peter during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Chicago. | Photo: AP/Nam Y. Huh
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Chicago Bulls Vs Indiana Pacers NBA basketball-Leonard Miller
Chicago Bulls forward Leonard Miller (11) can't control a ball as Indiana Pacers forward Obi Toppin, right, looks on during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Chicago. | Photo: AP/Nam Y. Huh
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Chicago Bulls Vs Indiana Pacers NBA basketball-Yuki Kawamura
Chicago Bulls guard Yuki Kawamura, left, of Japan, looks to a pass against Indiana Pacers guard Taelon Peter during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Chicago. | Photo: AP/Nam Y. Huh
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Chicago Bulls Vs Indiana Pacers NBA basketball-Pascal Siakam
Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam celebrates with teammates after scoring a basket during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Chicago Bulls in Chicago. | Photo: AP/Nam Y. Huh
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