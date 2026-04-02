Chicago Bulls 126-145 Indiana Pacers, NBA 2026: Siakam Leads Charge In One-Sided Offensive Display
Indiana Pacers delivered a dominant offensive performance to beat the Chicago Bulls 145-126 in their NBA 2026 clash, completing a season sweep. The Pacers came out firing, putting up a stunning 83 points in the first half and maintaining control throughout the contest. Pascal Siakam led the scoring with 25 points, while multiple players chipped in as Indiana showcased excellent ball movement and efficiency. Chicago struggled defensively and trailed by as many as 28 points despite decent shooting stretches. Guerschon Yabusele top-scored for the Bulls with 20 points, but it wasn’t enough to stop their fifth straight loss, as Indiana’s high-tempo offense proved too strong.
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