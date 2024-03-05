Sports

Recruitment Promotion Of Sports Persons In India: Check Details Of Revised Guidelines Issued By Central Govt

The Centre has revised current guidelines on recruitment and promotion of sports persons in an attempt to include National championships and tournaments conducted by various recognized national sports federations and associations, as these events carry national importance

March 5, 2024
The Centre has revised its existing guidelines on recruitment and promotion of sports persons in order to include events which have gained importance in recent times and to provide greater incentives to the sports persons performing well in these games. (More Sports News)

The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) had issued consolidated instructions on recruitment and promotion and other incentives for sports persons in the government of India on October 3, 2013.

"These instructions have been reviewed in consultation with the department of sports which is the nodal department for promotion of sports in the country in order to bring more clarity, inclusion of events which have gained importance in the recent times as well as to provide greater incentives to the sports persons performing well in these games," an order issued by the DoPT said.

National championships and tournaments conducted by the recognised national sports federations in individual disciplines, national games conducted by Indian Olympic Associations and Khelo India University, Khelo India Youth Games, Khelo India Winter Games and Khelo India Para Games are recognized as events of national importance, it said.

Appointments can be made of sports persons who have represented a state or the country in the national or international competition or medal winners in junior national championships, Khelo India Youth Games (age category above 18 years), Khelo India Winter Games, Khelo India Para Games or medal winners in Khelo India University Games, medal winners in School Games Federation of India (SGFI) in any of the games or sports mentioned in its instructions, according to the order.

"For Chess, Grand Master (GM) title, International Master (IM) title, Chess Olympiad... While National Open Chess Championship is treated as National Championships, the medal winning performance in National Team Chess Championship will also be considered for recruitment," read the order dated March 4.

It has also mentioned the order of preference for the sports persons as well.

"First preference to those candidates who have represented the country in an international competition with the clearance of the Department of Sports, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports," said the order issued to all central government ministries and departments.

Next preference may be given to those who have represented a State or Union Territory (UT) in the senior or junior level national championships organized by the National Sports Federations recognized by the Department of Sports, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports or National Games organized by Indian Olympics Association and have won medals or positions upto third place, it said.

"Between the candidates participating in senior and junior national championships and games, the candidates having participated and won medals in senior national championship should be given preference," the order added.

