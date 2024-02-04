The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Sunday said that it is in active dialogue with the Future Host Commission of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) regarding the country's bid to host the Olympic Games in 2036. (More Sports News)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced India's desire to host the 2036 Games during the IOC Session in Mumbai on October 14 last year. But, this is the first time the IOA officially said that it has started a formal dialogue with the Future Host Commission of the IOC