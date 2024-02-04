Sports

National Wrestling Championships: Vinesh Wins 55kg Gold

Haryana's Anshu Malik defeated 2020 Asian Championship gold medallist Sarita Mor in the 59kg category. In the 55kg final, Vinesh Phogat Madhya Pradesh's Jyoti 4-0 to clinch gold at the Senior National Wrestling Championships

PTI
PTI

February 4, 2024

Indian grappler Vinesh Phogat had won the 2018 Jakarta Asian Games gold in the 50kg category. Photo: File

Asian Games gold medallist Vinesh Phogat clinched the 55kg gold medal in the Senior National Wrestling Championships being organised by the IOA-constituted ad-hoc committee in Jaipur on Sunday. (More Wrestling News)

Vinesh showcased her experience by defeating her opponent from Madhya Pradesh's Jyoti 4-0 despite the ace grappler competing in a higher weight category. The 29-year-old Vinesh, representing Railway Sports Promotion Board (RSPB), had won the 2018 Jakarta Asian Games gold in 50kg category, while her title triumph at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games had come in the 53kg category.

Indian wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik address the media at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. - File photo
Nationals Organized By WFI Have No Value: Vinesh, Sakshi

BY PTI

In another keen contest, 2021 World Championship silver medallist, Haryana's Anshu Malik defeated 2020 Asian Championship gold medallist Sarita Mor (Railways) 8-3 in the 59kg category.

Haryana women dominated the proceedings, taking the top spot with 189 points and narrowly pushing powerhouse RSPB to second spot with 187 points. Pondicherry were a distant third with 81 points.

Advertisement

In the men's greco-roman section, RSPB emerged overall winners with 208 points, followed distantly by Services Sports Control Board (127 points) and Maharashtra (113 points).

The last day of the competition on Monday will see men's free-style events.

Advertisement
Tags
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement