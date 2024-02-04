Asian Games gold medallist Vinesh Phogat clinched the 55kg gold medal in the Senior National Wrestling Championships being organised by the IOA-constituted ad-hoc committee in Jaipur on Sunday. (More Wrestling News)

Vinesh showcased her experience by defeating her opponent from Madhya Pradesh's Jyoti 4-0 despite the ace grappler competing in a higher weight category. The 29-year-old Vinesh, representing Railway Sports Promotion Board (RSPB), had won the 2018 Jakarta Asian Games gold in 50kg category, while her title triumph at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games had come in the 53kg category.