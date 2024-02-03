Top Indian wrestlers Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat hit out at the suspended Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) on Saturday, saying the national championships organised by them in Pune had "no value" and the certificates handed out were "fake". (More Wrestling News)

The affairs of wrestling sport are being run by the Indian Olympic Association-constituted ad-hoc body, while the newly-elected WFI, led by Sanjay Singh, has been suspended by the sports ministry for violating its own constitution.

The suspended WFI, despite being warned of legal action by the ministry for organising the 'nationals', went ahead with the tournament in Pune from January 29-31.