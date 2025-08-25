Barca came from 0-2 down to win 3-2
Rashford was subbed off at half-time
Flick praised Barca's mentality in comeback win
Hansi Flick said his players "fought until the end" after Barcelona’s thrilling 3-2 comeback win over Levante in LaLiga, having trailed to two first-half goals.
Ivan Romero opened the scoring for Levante in the 15th minute, before an Alejandro Balde handball led to a penalty, which was converted by Jose Luis Morales to give the hosts a 2-0 lead before the interval.
Marcus Rashford, making his first league start for Barcelona, was substituted at the break.
The Catalan side responded brilliantly after the restart, with Pedri scoring a stunning goal in the 49th minute, followed quickly by an equaliser from Ferran Torres.
With the game seemingly destined for a draw, Levante’s Unai Elgezabal put through his own net in stoppage time, sealing a dramatic victory for Barca.
Flick praised his team’s resilience, saying: “Levante defended very well. They have fast players and punished our mistakes, but we believed in ourselves and got the three points.
“We fought until the end, and this victory helps us a lot going forward.
“Of course I'm proud. Why do you ask me? We won the three points, we believed in ourselves, and this victory helps us a lot.
Discussing Rashford’s substitution at half-time, Flick explained: “Marcus had some situations in the first half and showed that he can help us.
“In the second half, we had to make a change and we put Raphinha on the wing and I think they were the right changes. The first goal changed the game."