Sports

Carlos Alcaraz Laments 'Worst Match Of Career' After Gael Monfils Defeat At Cincinnati Open

After struggling to find his footing, Alcaraz says he found it hard to adapt while playing on Centre Court

Carlos Alcaraz-tennis
Carlos Alcaraz
info_icon

Carlos Alcaraz admitted he played "the worst match of his career" as he suffered a shock defeat to Gael Monfils in the Cincinnati Open on Friday. (More Tennis News)

The Spaniard started well, racing through the first set before rain delayed proceedings with the second set level at 6-6.

When play resumed 24 hours later, Monfils picked up where he left off, winning the tie-break and the final set, to book a place in the last 16 at Alcaraz's expense.

Gael Monfils beat Carlos Alcaraz at the Cincinnati Open - null
Carlos Alcaraz Crashes Out Of Cincinnati Open After Shock Loss To Gael Monfils

BY Stats Perform

After struggling to find his footing, Alcaraz says he found it hard to adapt while playing on Centre Court.

"It was really, really tough for me. I felt like it was the worst match that I've ever played in my career. Couldn't play, honestly," Alcaraz said.

"I've been practising really well here in this tournament. The previous days, I was feeling great, hitting the ball clear, you know, moving well.

"Probably I felt like it was another sport playing on the Centre Court [than] on the other courts. The balls were faster on the Centre Court bounced much, much, more than other courts.

"I don't know how I felt like this way, but, honestly, I couldn't control myself. I couldn't be better. So, this match it was impossible to win, and that's all."

Alcaraz's frustration was clear to see as he smashed his racquet on the court four times midway through the third set.

"I felt sometimes that I wanted to break the racquet," Alcaraz added. "It never happened before, because I could control myself in those situations, in those feelings, and most of the time I could control myself, and it could go better in the matches or in the situation that I've been feeling before.

"[This time] I couldn't control myself because, as I said, I was feeling that I was not playing any kind of tennis. So, it was really frustrating for me.

"There is some point that I want to leave the court. I don't want to be on the court anymore.

"So, it was really hurtful moment for me, and that's it. I think some players or a lot of players during their careers and during some certain moments, they can't control themselves, and it was one of those moments for me."

Alcaraz will be chasing his third grand slam title of the year at the US Open, which starts on August 26 in New York. 

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. London Spirit To Become MI London? IPL Owners May Rename Hundred Teams With Minority Stake
  2. WI Vs RSA 2nd Test: Jason Holder Confident Of West Indies Revival In Face Of Proteas Advantage
  3. The Root Debate: Can Joe Surpass Sachin Tendulkar, And What About Other Fabs - Stats
  4. Birmingham Phoenix Vs Southern Brave, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch The Hundred Men's Eliminator
  5. Buchi Babu Tournament: Ishan Kishan Hits Rampaging Ton On Return To Red-Ball Cricket
Football News
  1. EFL Championship Wrap: Luton Town Survive Scare Against Portsmouth To Get First Point, Leeds Draw Against West Brom
  2. Ligue 1: PSG Confirm Goncalo Ramos Will Undergo Surgery On Ankle Ligament Sprain
  3. India's Riiohlang Dhar Chosen As Assistant Referee At FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2024
  4. Ipswich Town 0-2 Liverpool: Diogo Jota And Mo Salah Get Arne Slot Off To Winning Start
  5. Ligue 1 Transfer News: PSG Seal 50m Euros Deal For Rennes Midfielder Desire Doue
Tennis News
  1. Aryna Sabalenka Rallies To Reach Cincinnati Open Quarter-Finals
  2. Davis Cup 2024: Sumit Nagal Joins India For World Group I Tie Against Sweden; Yuki Bhambri Withdraws
  3. Cincinnati Open 2024: Iga Swiatek Strolls Into Quarters After Marta Kostyuk Triumph
  4. Carlos Alcaraz Crashes Out Of Cincinnati Open After Shock Loss To Gael Monfils
  5. Cincinnati Open 2024: Defending Champion Coco Gauff Stunned By Yulia Putintseva
Hockey News
  1. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  2. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  3. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  4. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com
  5. Paris Olympics: Hockey India Retires PR Sreejesh's Iconic No 16 Jersey; Named As Jr. Team Coach

Trending Stories

National News
  1. UPSC Lateral Entry: 45 Posts Across Ministries | Salary, Eligibility & Application Details
  2. Kolkata Doctor Rape Case: 'Opposition Disturbing Bengal', Says TMC's Kunal; Centre To Form Panel To Ensure Security
  3. Karnataka: What Is MUDA scam? | The Siddaramaiah Link Explained
  4. Udaipur Authorities Demolish House Of Student Accused Of Stabbing His Classmate
  5. Weather Wrap: IMD Issues 'Orange' Alert For Heavy Rain In Kerala; Delhi Receives Rain
Entertainment News
  1. 'It's A Relief': Abhishek Banerjee On Playing Negative Characters
  2. 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah': Delhi HC Bans Unauthorized Use Of Content Of The Sitcom
  3. Eugene Levy And Dan Levy To Host The 76th Emmy Awards
  4. 'Stree 2' Box Office Collection Day 2: Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Starrer Inches Closer To Rs 100 Crore
  5. 'Kalki 2898 AD' OTT Release Date: Here's When And Where To Watch Prabhas-Deepika Padukone Starrer Online
US News
  1. Multiple UFO Sightings Reported In Palmdale And Lancaster, California: Residents Share Eerie Encounters
  2. Why Are More People Moving To Disaster-Prone Areas?
  3. Where Is Amber Frey Now? Insights After Her Appearance On Netflix’s American Murder
  4. Indian-Origin Store Owner Killed In US Robbery Shooting By Teenage Boy
  5. McDonald's Collector's Cups Are A Huge Disappointment—Here’s Why
World News
  1. Multiple UFO Sightings Reported In Palmdale And Lancaster, California: Residents Share Eerie Encounters
  2. Hurricane Ernesto Makes Landfall On Bermuda As Category 1 Storm
  3. Why Are More People Moving To Disaster-Prone Areas?
  4. Massive Brawl In Turkish Parliament, Blood On Floor As MPs Engage In Fistfight
  5. Where Is Amber Frey Now? Insights After Her Appearance On Netflix’s American Murder
Latest Stories
  1. 'Stree 2' Box Office Collection Day 2: Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Starrer Inches Closer To Rs 100 Crore
  2. Kolkata Doctor Rape Case: 'Opposition Disturbing Bengal', Says TMC's Kunal; Centre To Form Panel To Ensure Security
  3. 'Kalki 2898 AD' OTT Release Date: Here's When And Where To Watch Prabhas-Deepika Padukone Starrer Online
  4. Pakistan National Involved In 26/11 Terror Attack Extraditable To India, Says US Court
  5. Trouble For Siddaramaiah As Karnataka Governor Gives Nod To Prosecute CM In MUDA Scam
  6. Daily Horoscope For Today, August 17, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  7. Weekly Horoscope For August 18th To August 24th: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  8. Raksha Bandhan 2024: Date, Significance, History and Astrological Insights You Need To Know