Wednesday, Aug 17, 2022
Brazil Vs Argentina: FIFA Agrees To Cancel 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifying Football Encounter

The 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying encounter was stopped midway last September when Brazil health officials entered the field saying four Argentina players had broken COVID-19 protocols

Neymar and Lionel Messi talk to officials during the Brazil vs Argentina tie last September.
Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 17 Aug 2022 12:06 pm

The suspended 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying game between Brazil and Argentina will not be played, the two countries' governing football bodies said after reaching a deal with FIFA to cancel the match. (More Football News)

Both teams agreed to pay a fine for not playing the qualifier, which was stopped shortly after kick-off last September when Brazilian health officials entered the field saying four Argentina players had broken COVID-19 protocols.

FIFA had wanted the match to be played next month, even though it had been rendered essentially meaningless after both Brazil and Argentina qualified for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar despite playing a game less than other South American countries.

FIFA initially fined the football bodies of both countries and demanded the match be played. Brazil’s confederation and Argentina’s federation took the case to the Court for Arbitration of Sport, where all three parties agreed to the deal to cancel the game.

Brazil coach Tite and his Argentina counterpart Lionel Scaloni had argued that the risks of injuries and suspensions were too high for the game to be played ahead of the tournament in Qatar. The decision leaves both teams free to schedule September friendlies against different opponents instead.

In Qatar, Brazil are in Group G with Serbia, Switzerland and Cameroon. Argentina are in Group C with Mexico, Poland and Saudi Arabia.  

