BCCI Set To Have Female Umpires For Upcoming Ranji Trophy Games: Report

Clear communication with the players and not getting intimidated by aggressive appeals will be the key when the trio of female umpires -- Vrinda Rathi, Janani Narayan and Gayathri Venugopalan -- break new ground and officiate in the Ranji Trophy, a BCCI official said on Tuesday. (More Cricket News)

It will be a first for Indian cricket when female umpires will be asked to officiate in the men's cricket matches even as Gayathri has served as a reserve (fourth) umpire in Ranji Trophy in the past.

With Ranji Trophy, beginning December 13, coinciding with Indian women's cricket team home series against Australia, the three female officials will only get to do select matches in the men's first-class competition.

Chennai-based Narayanan and Mumbai-based Rathi are seasoned umpires and were included in International Cricket Council's panel of development umpires back in 2018.

Delhi-based Gayathri, who could not make it as a player, is among the three registered umpires in the BCCI panel besides Janani and Vrinda.

A BCCI official said dealing with the male players will be a big challenge for the female trio.

Stakes are high in Ranji Trophy and tempers can flare in the middle.

"As umpires you can't be too soft in the middle. Otherwise the players would try to intimidate them. You have be tough and implementation of the rules has to be perfect. The communication with the players is key. But all these three are doing well and should do well," a BCCI official, who did not wish to be named, told PTI.

The 32-year-old Rathi has risen from the maidans of Mumbai while 36-year-old Narayan left her cushy job as a software engineer to pursue umpiring. Venugopalan, 43, started umpiring in 2019 after clearing the BCCI exam.

The BCCI still has a lot of catching up to do with female umpires already officiating in men's cricket in Australia and England. Out of 150 registered umpires with the BCCI, only three are women.

"We can't plan their games in Ranji Trophy but we will gave them opportunities as per their availability. Australian team is coming to India and will be followed by New Zealand A side and then you also have domestic women's cricket. We need their services there as well," the official said.

"All three are very promising umpires and as per BCCI's vision, we want to promote more female umpires in men's cricket. We will ensure that more women give exams in future but we have not set a limit."