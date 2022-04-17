Sunday, Apr 17, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

Barcelona 'Humiliated': Catalan Club To Investigate How 30,000 Eintracht Frankfurt Fans Get Into Camp Nou

Eintracht Frankfurt fans filled the streets around the Camp Nou before the Europa League and stayed to celebrate with their players long after the final whistle.

Barcelona 'Humiliated': Catalan Club To Investigate How 30,000 Eintracht Frankfurt Fans Get Into Camp Nou
Eintracht Frankfurt players celebrate with fans after beating Barcelona in their Europa League match at Camp Nou stadium, in Barcelona. AP Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 17 Apr 2022 5:31 pm

Some Barcelona fans are expected to gather near the Camp Nou Stadium before the team’s Spanish league match on Monday to protest against the influx of Eintracht Frankfurt supporters for their Europa League game last week. (More Football News)

Only about 5,000 tickets were sold to the visiting fans but nearly 30,000 made it to the Camp Nou to see their team defeat the Catalan club and advance to the semifinals of the second-tier European competition.

The Barcelona fan group Nostra Ensenya said in a statement Sunday that the local supporters felt humiliated and accused the club’s officials of putting them in danger.

Related stories

UEFA Europa League: Eintracht Frankfurt Stun Barcelona, Meet West Ham In Semis - In Pics

UEFA Champions League, Quarter-finals: Real Madrid, Villarreal Enter Semi-finals

Bundesliga 2021-22: Leroy Sane's Solitary Goal Helps Bayern Munich Beat Eintracht Frankfurt

Barcelona President Joan Laporta said after the match that what happened was embarrassing.

The club had already said it would investigate how so many German fans were able to buy tickets in sections reserved for the Barcelona supporters.

It would look into the possibility that some club members re-sold their tickets, and if the Germans were able to purchase entry on the internet despite being abroad.

The Eintracht fans filled the streets around the Camp Nou before the game and stayed to celebrate with their players long after the final whistle in the 3-2 win that secured the team's spot in the last four as a result of a 4-3 aggregate result.

Barcelona, second in the Spanish league, hosts relegation-threatened Cádiz on Monday. The Catalan club is 12 points behind leader Real Madrid, which visits third-place Sevilla on Sunday.

Tags

Sports Football Europa League Camp Nou Barcelona Eintracht Frankfurt Nostra Ensenya Joan Laporta La Liga
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read