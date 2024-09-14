Badminton

Vietnam Open 2024: Indian Pair Dhruv Kapila-Tanisha Crasto Withdraw From Semifinals Due To Health Concerns

Seeded sixth, Kapila and Crasto were scheduled to face the Indonesian pair of Adnan Maulana and Indah Cahya Sari Jamil in the crucial semifinal clash

dhruv-kapila-tanisha-crasto-indian-badminton-pair-vietnam-open-2024-x-bai-media
Indian badminton pair of Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto. Photo: X | BAI Media
info_icon

The Indian badminton duo of Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto's promising run at the Vietnam Open Super 100 tournament came to an unexpected halt after the former's battle with illness forced the pair to withdraw from their semifinal match on Saturday. (More Badminton News)

Seeded sixth, Kapila and Crasto were scheduled to face the Indonesian pair of Adnan Maulana and Indah Cahya Sari Jamil in the crucial semifinal clash.

However, Kapila's health issues, including persistent fever and back cramps, made it impossible for him to turn up for the match.

"I have not been well since day one of the tournament," Kapila told PTI.

"Despite pushing myself, the situation worsened after yesterday's match. The fever wasn't subsiding, and I was experiencing severe back cramps. After consulting with the doctor, we decided it was best to concede the match."

India's Paralympic champion shuttler Nitesh Kumar. - File
Nitesh Kumar Unhappy With BAI, Wants Para Badminton To Be Brought Under PCI

BY Outlook Sports Desk

With the withdrawal, India's campaign at the tournament ends.

Kapila and Crasto are now setting their sights on upcoming challenges, with plans to compete in two Challenger events -- Bendigo International (October 9-13) and Sydney International (October 16-20).

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. T20 Blast Final 2024 Live Streaming: Finals Day Fixtures, Timings And Where To Watch
  2. Elite Cricket 'Clean'; Threat Looms Over T20 Leagues: Outgoing ICC Anti Corruption Unit Chief
  3. Ex-CSK Star Recalls When Team Tried To Avoid Eye Contact With 'Fuming' Dhoni: 'MS Kicked...'
  4. IPL 2025 Retention Policy: BCCI Likely To Delay Announcement Till End Of September - Report
  5. England Vs Australia 2nd T20I: Liam Livingstone Rallies For ENG To Level Series
Football News
  1. Lionel Messi: Argentine Talisman Returns To Inter Miami CF Training - In Pics
  2. ISL: MCFC Secure A Thrilling Draw Against MBSG - In Pics
  3. Odisha FC Vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2024-25 Preview: Sergio Lobera's Men Aim For Home Advantage In Campaign Opener
  4. New USA Coach Mauricio Pochettino Aims For World Cup Glory As Countdown To 2026 Begins
  5. Bundesliga: Leroy Sane Set For Bayern Return After Surgery, Says Vincent Kompany
Tennis News
  1. Rafael Nadal Unsure Of Future Involvements After Laver Cup Withdrawal
  2. Davis Cup: Carlos Alcaraz Sends Spain Into Quarterfinal
  3. Maria Sharapova Wins Fan Vote For International Tennis Hall Of Fame
  4. India Vs Sweden, Davis Cup World Group I Tie: N Sriram Balaji To Play Singles Match Again
  5. Rafael Nadal Withdraws From Laver Cup In Berlin, Return Unclear
Hockey News
  1. India Vs Pakistan LIVE Score, Asian Champions Trophy 2024: IND 2-1 PAK; Harmanpreet's Double Pushes India Ahead
  2. Malaysia Vs South Korea, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Highlights: MAS-KOR End Hulunbuir Classic With 3-3 Draw
  3. Asian Champions Trophy 2024: South Korea Take Semi-Final Ticket After 3-3 Malaysia Draw
  4. IND Vs PAK, ACT 2024 Preview: Unbeaten Harmanpreet And Team Aim To Extend Winning Streak
  5. Japan Vs China, Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Hockey Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch

Trending Stories

National News
  1. '3 Dynasties Vs Youth Of J&K': PM Modi Slams Opposition In Doda Ahead Of Assembly Polls
  2. Mamata Banerjee Assures Rs 2 Lakh Compensation For Patients Allegedly Died Due To Doctors' Strike
  3. Deep Dive | Sub-Categorisation of Caste
  4. When A Leader Takes Off His Topi
  5. My Lovely Friend Aruna
Entertainment News
  1. Emmys 2024: Date, Venue, Time, Nominations- Everything You Need To Know
  2. The Fateful Comedy: Rajat Kapoor On Adapting The Brothers Karamazov Into Hindi
  3. After Kerala, Bengali Film Industry Caught Up In The #MeToo Movement
  4. Does Kangana Ranaut Deserve Our Fairness?
  5. Why Punjabi Cinema Irked Pash?
US News
  1. SpaceX And Polaris Dawn Crew Complete Historic First Commercial Spacewalk, Raises Treaty Concerns | Explained
  2. Trump Says No To Third Presidential Debate, Harris Calls For Another Round: 'We Owe It To The Voters'
  3. False And Misleading Claims From Trump And Harris Presidential Debate | Fact Check
  4. 23 Years Later, These 9/11 Images Still Shock The World
  5. Immigrants Eating Pets & Childless Cat Ladies - Donald Trump, Kamala Harris' Debate Turns The Page | Highlights
World News
  1. 'Happy Place, Trying Times': Sunita And Butch A Week After Starliner Returns To Earth Without Them
  2. Protests Grow In Israel Asking Netanyahu To Cut Deal With Hamas, Bring Hostages Home
  3. Mpox: WHO Grants First Vaccine Approval To Ramp Up Response To Disease In Africa And Beyond
  4. Severe Flooding In Nigeria, 2 Years After Devastating Floods That Killed Over 600
  5. Russia To Expel 6 British Diplomats It Accuses Of Spying And 'Subversive Activities'
Latest Stories
  1. Emmys 2024: Date, Venue, Time, Nominations- Everything You Need To Know
  2. Weekly Horoscope For September 15th To September 21st: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  3. The Fateful Comedy: Rajat Kapoor On Adapting The Brothers Karamazov Into Hindi
  4. Indian Steeplechaser Avinash Sable Ends Ninth In Diamond League Final
  5. Indian-Origin Pitcher Kumar Rocker Makes Major League Baseball History With Debut
  6. Horoscope For September 14, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  7. J&K: Two Soldiers Killed In Encounter With Militants In Kishtwar
  8. 'Happy Place, Trying Times': Sunita And Butch A Week After Starliner Returns To Earth Without Them