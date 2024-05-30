Singapore Open 2024: PV Sindhu Goes Down Fighting To Carolina Marin In Round Of 16

India's PV Sindhu lost to Spaniard Carolina Marin at the quarterfinals (Round of 16) tie at the Singapore Open badminton tournament. The Indian lost 21-13, 11-21, 20-22. (More Badminton News)
The BWF 750 World Tour event is a prestigious one and acted as precursor to the Paris Olympics 2024.
In the recent past, Marin has the better over Sindhu, winning the previous five clashes between the two. The last time Sindhu beat the Spanish shuttler was all the way back in 2018, at the Malaysia Open quarter-finals. Their most recent encounter was at the Denmark Open semi-finals, which the Spaniard won 21-18, 19-21, 21-7.
Facing each other for the first time in seven months after their heated Denmark Open semifinal clash, the double Olympic medalist Indian reeled off five successive points to take the opening game.
But the Spaniard world No 3 bounced back strongly in a lopsided second game wherein she won six points on the trot and cruised to 17-7 lead before bringing the game on level terms.
Sindhu nosed ahead in the decider and maintained her lead throughout before Marin made a stunning comeback to seal her 12th career win from 17th matches against the Indian.
(With PTI inputs)