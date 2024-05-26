Singapore Open 2024 Live Streaming: Indian Shuttlers, Prize Money, Venue - All You Need To Know

The Singapore Open is back with yet another edition and shuttlers from across the planet will be gearing up for the BWF 750 event that will take place from May 28 to June 2 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore. (More Badminton News)
The iconic event was first inaugurated back in 1929 by the Singapore Badminton Association and was an open tournament with invitations flying in 1957. It was then part of the BWF series in 2007.
The Indian stars PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen, and HS Pranoy will all be partaking in the event. Sen faces a tough start to his campaign in Singapore up against Denmark’s Victor Alexsen.
Pranoy, on the other hand, starts against Julien Kerregi. Sindhu, who missed out on the title in Malaysia after making the final, could face Marin in the second round.
Where to watch Singapore Open 2024 BWF 750?
The live streaming of the Singapore Open 2024 BWF 750 on the official YouTube channel of the Badminton World Federation.
What is the prize money of Singapore Open 2024 BWF 750?
The prize money for the Singapore Open 2024 BWF 750 tournament is USD 850,000 and will be distributed among the winners of each round.
What is the venue of the Singapore Open 2024 BWF 750?
All the matches will be played at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore.