Malaysia Masters 2024 Final: PV Sindhu's Dream Run Ends, Loses To World No. 7 Wang Zhi Yi

The Indian star shuttler lost the final round of the Malaysia Masters 2024 BWF Super 500 badminton tournament at the hands of the World No.7 Wang Zhi Yi of China (21-16, 5-21, 16-21) on May 26, Sunday in Kuala Lumpur. (More Badminton News)
This win would have marked her first BWF victory in two years. "When I win that (the Malaysia Masters final), maybe I'll be much happier," she said after winning the semis. But sadly, the 28-year-old had to suffer from another pain of loss. However, her winning form up till the second set of the summit clash, on the road to the 2024 Paris Olympics is nothing short of exemplary.
In the past, PV Sindhu and Wang Zhi Yi have encountered in three games. Out of these, the Indian led the head-to-head tally 2-1. Now with one more game added, it is tied 2-2.
In the semi-finals round of the Malaysian Masters 2024, Sindhu registered an 88-minute come-from-behind victory against world No. 20 Busanan Ongbamrungphan of 13-21, 21-16, 21-12 and reached the finals of the world tour tournament first time after sustaining injury back in October 2023.
Sindhu and Ongbamrungphan are the old foes, a rivalry spanning from 2012! they have locked horns 18 times before with the Indian holding the head-to-head record supremacy by winning 17 of those games. The Busanan shuttler could beat Sindhu only once in the 2019 Hong Kong Open.
Before meeting the World ranked 7th, Wang Zhi Yi in the summit clash, the two-time Olympic medalist said: "Yeah, I've played with her. Played a couple of times now. And of course, she's in the top 10 and it's not going to be easy. Of course, it's the finals. I just have to give my best and give my 100%. I think the result is secondary but the most important thing is how I play against her."
PV Sindhu having won Olympic medals, silver at the Rio 2016 Olympics and bronze at Tokyo 2020 is set to lead a seven-member badminton contingent at the 2024 Paris Olympics. She will be the only women's singles shuttler to get a ticket to Paris under 12th rank.