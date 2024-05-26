Malaysia Masters 2024 Final: PV Sindhu's Dream Run Ends, Loses To World No. 7 Wang Zhi Yi

Before meeting the World ranked 7th, Wang Zhi Yi in the summit clash, the two-time Olympic medalist said: "Yeah, I've played with her. Played a couple of times now. And of course, she's in the top 10 and it's not going to be easy. Of course, it's the finals. I just have to give my best and give my 100%. I think the result is secondary but the most important thing is how I play against her."