PV Sindhu vs Michelle Li Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Kumamoto Masters Japan 2024 Round Of 16 Match

Sindhu will be up against Michelle Li in the Round of 16 of the Kumamoto Masters Japan 2024 badminton tournament.

2024 Paris Summer Olympics Womens Singles badminton PV Sindhu Vs He Bing Jiao_5
PV Sindhu. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
After a solid win in the opening round, star Indian shuttler PV Sindhu will once again take the court, this time, in the Round of 16 of the Kumamoto Master Japan 2024 badminton tournament. (More Badminton News)

Sindhu had made light work of Thailand’s Busanan Ongbamrungphan in the opening round. The Indian earned a commanding 21-12, 21-8 victory over her Thai opponent to open her campaign on a high.

Sindhu's second match will be against Michelle Li of Canada. The Canadian too earned a straight games win her opening round. Li defeated Japan's Natsuki Nidaira to open her campaign and will now face Sindhu in the Round of 16.

PV Sindhu in action. - File Photo
Japan Masters 2024: PV Sindhu Breezes Past Busanan Ongbamrungphan In Opening Round

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Sindhu will look to give another strong performance as she searches for her first title since July 2022. Her last BWF title came in July 2022 at the Singapore. Since then, Sindhu has not been able to win a title and has dropped at the 20th spot in the women's singles rankings.

She was also knocked out in the quarter-final of the Paris Olympics.

Sindhu will be up against Michelle Li in the Round of 16 of the Kumamoto Masters Japan 2024 badminton tournament. Here is how you can watch India's top shuttler live.

PV Sindhu vs Michelle Li Live Streaming

PV Sindhu vs Michelle Li head to head record

Sindhu and Li have faced each other 14 times. Sindhu has won 10 out of these 14 encounters, Li has triumphed four times against the two-time Olympic medallist.

PV Sindhu vs Michelle Li date and start time

PV Sindhu vs Michelle Li, Kumamoto Masters Japan 2024 Round of 16 match will take place on Thursday, November 14. The match will begin around 8am IST. Though, timings are subject to change.

PV Sindhu vs Michelle Li: Where to watch

Sindhu vs Li Kumamoto Masters Japan 2024 Round of 16 match is being live streamed on JioCinema. Badminton World Federation’s official YouTube channel will also stream the match. Sindhu vs Li will be telecast live on Sports18 1HD and Sports18 3 tv channels.

