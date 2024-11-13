Badminton

Japan Masters 2024: PV Sindhu Breezes Past Busanan Ongbamrungphan In Opening Round

The Indian shuttler defeated her Thai opponent in just 38 minutes in the opening round of the Kumamoto Masters Japan Super 500 tournament on Wednesday.

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
PV-Sindhu-Japan-Masters-Badminton-File
PV Sindhu in action. File Photo
info_icon

India's PV Sindhu cruised into the second round of the the Kumamoto Masters Japan Super 500 tournament with a comfortable victory over Thailand's Busanan Ongbamrungphan in the opening round. (Streaming | More Badminton News)

Sindhu made light work of her Thai opponent by winning her first round 21-12, 21-8 in just 38 minutes.

Ahead of this fixture, Sindhu had won only 18 of her 19 matches. India's Lakshya Sen will also be in action later in the day when he faces Malaysia's Leong Jun Hao

The only other Indian pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand already exited in the first round of the women's doubles team, losing to Taipei’s Hsu Yin-Hui and Lin Jhih Yun.

