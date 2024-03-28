PV Sindhu Vs Huang Yu-Hsun, Spain Masters 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online

PV Sindhu, a former World Champion and double Olympic medallist, advanced to the second round of the Madrid Spain Masters after defeating Canada's Wen Yu Zhang in straight games on Wednesday in Madrid. (More Badminton news)
Sindhu, who finished runner-up in the last Spain Masters, easily defeated world number 49 Zhang 21-16 21-12.
The match against Zhang lasted around 30 minutes, and Sindhu was initially down 2-4, but Zhang only managed a one-point lead at the break. The intriguing match had its ups and downs, but Sindhu pulled away from 14-14 to win the first game after the resumption.
Sindhu easily won the second game, jumping to 11-6 after trailing 4-4 at one point. The Indian kept pressing forward as Zhang's game disintegrated under strain.
Sindhu will now face Chinese Taipei's Huang Yu-Hsun in the round of 16 on Thursday.
Live streaming details of PV Sindhu's Round Of 16 match against Huang Yu-Hsun in Spain Masters 2024:
When PV Sindhu vs Huang Yu-Hsun, Spain Masters 2024 round of 16 match will be played?
The PV Sindhu will play against Huang Yu-Hsun in the round of 16 of Spain Masters 2024 on March 28, 2024, Thursday.
Where to watch PV Sindhu vs Huang Yu-Hsun's round of 16 match in Spain Masters 2024?
The live streaming of Spain Masters 2024 will done by the Badminton World Federation's official YouTube channel BWF TV.