BWF French Open 2024: PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth Win; HS Prannoy Crashes Out

Soon it was 14-14 and then 19-19 when Li grabbed a game point only for Sindhu to draw level with a lucky point at the net. Li again grabbed a game point but this time Sindhu sailed long as the Canadian sealed the opening game.

Sindhu managed to move to 12-14 with a couple of body smashes but an alert Li made it 17-13 with a superb cross-court and precise returns.