"Dear Badminton, Thank you!" That's how the 31-year-old 2019 BWF World Championship Bronze Medallist, B Sai Praneeth ends his career in international badminton after dedicating 24 years of his life to the sport. (More Badminton News)
On March 4, Monday, 2024 via social media, the badminton player from Hyderabad announced his retirement stating, "Badminton, you have been my first love, my constant companion, shaping my character and giving purpose to my existence. The memories we've shared, the challenges we've overcome, will forever be etched in my heart."
"To my family - my grandparents, parents, and my loving wife Swetha - your endless encouragement has been the bedrock of my success. Without your unwavering support, none of this would have been possible."
"A heartfelt thank you to Pullela Gopichand Anna, the Gopichand Academy, and the entire coaching and support staff."
"I also thank my coaches from childhood Arif sir and Govardhan sir."
Nevertheless, despite not playing international badminton anymore, Praneeth's love for the sport lives on. He will now be sharing his passion and expertise with aspiring badminton players as a teacher. Beginning next month, the shuttle master will start his journey as a coach at the Triangle Badminton Academy in the USA.
"I will be joining in April mid. I will be the head coach of the club, so I will be overseeing all the players there. Of Course, once I am there, we will discuss elaborately about the role," he told PTI.
In over a two-decade-long international career, Praneeth, made his nation proud on several occasions, including the victory at the 2017 Singapore Open Super Series and the bronze medal at the 2019 World Championships in Basel, Switzerland was his crowning moment.x
Praneeth reached a career-best ranking of world number 10 and qualified for the Tokyo Olympics but couldn't make a mark, losing all the matches to make a shock exit at the group stage. But, he still won millions of heart being the only Indian challenger in men's singles there.
The story of glory of B Sai Praneeth, millions of people know, but only a few knows the backstory of the 31 year old that traces back to the school days where he would travel on a four-hour long train to take the badminton training.
When Praneeth releases a backhand shot, a reflection of the former England Open champion, Pullela Gopichand appears because as it was Gopichand who taught him the skills of shuttle mastery at his academy in 2008. Just after two years, in 2010, Praneeth began to gain nation-wise attention, as he won the bronze medal at the BWF Junior World Championships in Mexico.
However, at the end, the shuttler decided to hang his boots after battling nagging injuries since the Tokyo Games.
