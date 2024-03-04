On March 4, Monday, 2024 via social media, the badminton player from Hyderabad announced his retirement stating, "Badminton, you have been my first love, my constant companion, shaping my character and giving purpose to my existence. The memories we've shared, the challenges we've overcome, will forever be etched in my heart."

"To my family - my grandparents, parents, and my loving wife Swetha - your endless encouragement has been the bedrock of my success. Without your unwavering support, none of this would have been possible."

"A heartfelt thank you to Pullela Gopichand Anna, the Gopichand Academy, and the entire coaching and support staff."

"I also thank my coaches from childhood Arif sir and Govardhan sir."