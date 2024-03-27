PV Sindhu Vs Wen Yu Zhang Spain Masters 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online

The top-seeded Indian shuttler PV Sindhu has arrived in Madrid to participate in the 2024 Spain Masters. On March 27, Wednesday, she will go head-to-head with Canada's Wen Yu Zhang in the round of 32. Sindhu is all set to continue her European journey. (More Badminton news)
Last year, the two-time Olympic medallist maintained her remarkable run and reached the finals of Madrid Spain Masters. However, her phenomenal performance was cut short by a devastating loss to Indonesia's Gregoria Mariska Tunjung.
This year so far, the talented 28-year-old badminton player is struggling to find a trophy shine. Sindhu was eliminated in the quarter-finals of the French Open, and in the highly anticipated All England Open, her dream ended in the round of 16.
The 2024 Spain Masters holds great importance for India's top shuttler as she aims to improve her rankings in order to secure a spot in the Paris Games.
When PV Sindhu vs Wen Yu Zhang Spain Masters 2024 round of 32 will be played?
The PV Sindhu will play against Wen Yu Zhang in the round of 32 of Spain Masters 2024 on March 27, 2024, Wednesday.
Where to watch PV Sindhu vs Wen Yu Zhang Spain Masters 2024 round of 32?
The live streaming of Spain Masters 2024 will done by Badminton World Federation's official YouTube channel BWF TV