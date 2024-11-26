Badminton

Satwik-Chirag Withdraw From Syed Modi International Super 300: Check Reason Here

Top seeds Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty were drawn to play against Chen Xu Jun and Guo Ruo Han in the opening round but have given the Chinese pair a walkover

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty.
Ace Indian men's doubles pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty. Photo: File
info_icon

India's star men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty on Tuesday withdrew from the Syed Modi International Super 300 badminton tournament in Lucknow. (More Badminton News)

The former world No 1 duo, touted as the favourites to win the men's doubles title here, had been sidelined from competitive action post the Paris Olympics due to Satwik's shoulder injury.

They made their comeback at the China Masters Super 750 tournament last week where they reached the semifinals.

Indian shuttler PV Sindhu. - Photo: X | BAI Media
Syed Modi India International 2024 Live Streaming: Full Schedule, Indians Participating, Prize Money, Venue, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know

BY Outlook Sports Desk

However, B Sumeeth Reddy, who has been training the Indian pair ahead of the China Masters and also sat for their matches, informed that Satwik encountered "difficulty" in fully recovering.

"Satwik has just returned from injury. They are playing after a long time. They had a very hectic week in Shenzhen where they reached the semifinals. It is sometimes difficult to recover completely, so in the best interest, keeping their body in mind and the upcoming season, they decided to withdraw," Reddy told PTI.

The top seeds were drawn to play against Chen Xu Jun and Guo Ruo Han in the opening round but have given the Chinese pair a walkover.

India's Mansi Singh, Tanvi Sharma and Navya Kanderi and China's Han Qianxi advanced to the women's singles main draw.

Uttar Pradesh's Mansi secured her spot in the women's singles main draw after defeating Praisha Bonam 21-11 22-24 21-12 in the qualifiers. She will now face Thailand's fourth seed Pornpicha Choeikeewong in the first round.

In the men's singles, India's Siddharth Pratap Singh, Saneeth Dayanand, RS Sanjeev Kumar, and Malaysia's Shooleh Aidil also secured spots in the main draw.

In women's doubles, Indian pairs Kavya Gupta and Radhika Sharma and Kanika Kanwal and Bharti Pal, along with China's Keng Shu Liang and Wang Ting Ji and Li Hua Zhou and Wang Ting Ji, successfully entered the main draw.

India's Yash Raikwar and T Hem Nagendra Babu and Viplav Kuwale and Viraj Kuwale, as well as China's Chen Zhu Jun and Guo Rohan and Thailand's Pharanyu Kaosamang and Tandarn P, also advanced to the men's doubles main draw.

In mixed doubles, Indian pairs of Ram Bhargav Arigela and Vennala Kalagotla, Ganesh Vitthal Ji and Shivani Santosh Singh, and T Hem Nagendra Babu and Kanika Kanwal also secured their spots in the main draw.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IPL Auction 2025: A To Z Of Indian Premier League Event Held In Jeddah - Check All The Facts
  2. PAK Vs ZIM: Saim's Maiden Ton, Abrar's Debut Heroics Guide Pakistan To Crush Zimbabwe By 10 Wickets In 2nd ODI
  3. IND Vs AUS: Gautam Gambhir To Fly Back Home Due To 'Personal Reasons' - Report
  4. New Zealand Vs England 1st Test: Ben Cox Replacement Jacob Bethell Will Bat At Three On Debut
  5. New Zealand Vs England Test Series Named After Legends, To Be Called Crowe-Thorpe Trophy
Football News
  1. Leganes 0-3 Real Madrid, La Liga: Mbappe And Bellingham Score As Blancos Close On Barcelona
  2. Arne Slot Relishing Liverpool's Real Madrid, Man City Double-header
  3. Ipswich 1-1 Manchester United: Ruben Amorim Believes His Side Was Guilty Of Overthinking
  4. Premier League: Roy Keane Doubts Manchester United Will Crack Top Four Under Ruben Amorim This Season
  5. Xabier Alonso Criticizes Slow Start Despite Bayer Leverkusen's 5-2 Comeback Victory
Tennis News
  1. Davis Cup: Jannik Sinner Feels Italy 'Handled Pressure Really Well' To Retain Trophy
  2. Davis Cup Finals: Sinner, ITA Win Back-To-Back Titles
  3. Jannik Sinner Guides Italy To Back-to-back Davis Cup Triumphs
  4. Netherlands Vs Italy Live Streaming, Davis Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch NED Vs ITA Final On TV And Online
  5. Davis Cup 2024: Jannik Sinner, Matteo Berrettini Send Defending Champions Italy Into The Final
Hockey News
  1. India Vs Thailand Live Streaming, Men's Junior Asia Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch Indian Colts In Action On TV And Online
  2. India Overcome China Challenge To Defend Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Title - In Pics
  3. IND Vs CHN Final Highlights, Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Go Back-To-Back After China Triumph In Bihar
  4. Asian Women's Champions Trophy 2024: India Pass China Test To Defend Title On Home Soil
  5. MAS Vs JPN, Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Highlights: Japan Beat Malaysia 4-1 In Third-Place Match

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 'EVM Not Tampered When You Win?': SC Junks Plea For Reverting To Paper Ballots For Elections
  2. 'Desh Ke Gaddaron' To 'Batenge Toh Katenge': Hate Speech Over The Years
  3. India Signs Riyadh Design Law Treaty After Two Decades Of Negotiations
  4. Maharashtra New CM Highlights: Eknath Shinde Resigns, To Act As Caretaker Chief Minister
  5. Centre Not Willing To Restore Full Statehood To J&K: PCC Chief Karra
Entertainment News
  1. Vijay Sethupathi Starrer Maharaja To Release In China; Becomes First Indian Film To Be Screened After Normalisation Of Ties
  2. International Emmys 2024: The Night Manager Loses Best Drama Series; Check Out Full Winners List Here
  3. Nayanthara, Dhanush And The Dirty Picture Of Indian Film Industries
  4. Loved Zombieverse 2? Here Are 5 Top Korean Zombie Shows And Films You Shouldn't Miss
  5. Ranbir Kapoor Announces Raj Kapoor Film Festival At IFFI 2024
US News
  1. Trump To Impose Tariffs On Imports From Canada, Mexico, China In First Actions After Assuming Office
  2. Behind Donald Trump's Win, The Misplaced Optimism Of The White Liberal
  3. Trump's Cabinet In Limbo: Gaetz Drops Out, Others Under Scrutiny Over Sexual Misconduct Allegations
  4. Post-Election, This Italian Village Sells Homes To Americans For $1
  5. 'Bomb Cyclone' Sweeps Northwest US Killing 1, Leaving Thousands Without Power
World News
  1. November 26 News Wrap: Constitution Day, Maharashtra CM Face, Pakistan Protests And More
  2. Pakistan: 6 Security Personnel Killed In Protests By Imran Khan's Party; Shoot At Sight Orders Issued
  3. What Is Russia's Role In Sudan’s Civil War As It Vetoes Ceasefire Resolution?
  4. Photos: Global Protests Mark International Day For The Elimination Of Violence Against Women
  5. Trump To Impose Tariffs On Imports From Canada, Mexico, China In First Actions After Assuming Office
Latest Stories
  1. In Sri Lanka, A Landslide Win For The Centre-Left
  2. New Zealand Vs England Test Series Named After Legends, To Be Called Crowe-Thorpe Trophy
  3. Horoscope For November 26, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  4. High Octane Maharashtra CM Race: Will It Be Shinde Or Fadnavis?
  5. IND Vs AUS: Gautam Gambhir To Fly Back Home Due To 'Personal Reasons' - Report
  6. Diego Maradona: Napoli, Fans Pay Tribute On His 4th Death Anniversary
  7. D Gukesh Vs Ding Liren Live FIDE Stream, World Chess Championship 2024: Watch Every Move In Game 2
  8. International Emmys 2024: The Night Manager Loses Best Drama Series; Check Out Full Winners List Here