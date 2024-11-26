Badminton

Syed Modi India International 2024 Live Streaming: Full Schedule, Indians Participating, Prize Money, Venue, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know

Here is everything you need to know about the Syed Modi International Super 300 tournament

pv sindhu x bai media
Indian shuttler PV Sindhu. Photo: X | BAI Media
Syed Modi International Super 300 badminton tournament begins in Lucknow with top Indian names participating in the competition. (More Badminton News)

Syed Modi India International 2024 Schedule

The Syed Modi International Super 300 tournament will go on from Tuesday, November 26 to Sunday, December 1.

Syed Modi India International 2024 Venue

The Syed Modi International Super 300 tournament will take place at Babu Banarasi Das Indoor Stadium in the capital of Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow.

Syed Modi India International 2024 Prize Money

The prize money of the Syed Modi India International 2024 tournament is $210,000.

Syed Modi India International 2024 Indians In Fray

Top Indian stars like Lakshya Sen, PV Sindhu, Satwik-Chirag will all be in action along with a lot of lesser known Indian names in the competition.

Men's singles: Lakshya Sen, Priyanshu Rajawat, Kiran George, SK Karunakaran, Ayush Shetty, Meiraba Muwang Laisnam, Mithun Manjunath, S Sankar Muthuswamy, Tharun Mannepali, Chirag Sen, Raghu Mariswamy, Alap Mishra, Ravi, K Gulshan Kumar

Women's singles: PV Sindhu, Malvika Bansod, Aakarshi Kashyap, Anupama Upadhyay, Rakshita Ramraj, Unnati Hooda, Tasnim Mir, Isharani Baruah, Devika Sihag, Imad Farooqi Samiya, Ira Sharma, Keyura Mopati, Shriyanshi Valishetty, Anmol Kharb, Deepshikha Singh

Men's doubles: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty, Hariharan Amsakarunan-Ruben Kumar (only seeded)

Women's doubles: Tanisha Crasto-Ashwini Ponnappa, Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand, Rutaparna Panda-Swetaparna Panda, Priya Konjengbam-Shruti Mishra (only seeded)

Mixed doubles: B Sumeeth Reddy-Sikki Reddy, Sathish Kumar Karunakaran-Aadya Variyath, Dhruv Kapila-Tanisha Crasto, Rohan Kapoor-Ruthvika Shivani Gadde, Ashith Surya- Amrutha Pramuthesh (only seeded)

Syed Modi India International 2024 Live Streaming

Syed Modi India International 2024 tournament can be streamed live on the YouTube channel of BWF. The competition will be telecast live on DD Sports.

